With the arrival of Memorial Day Weekend and the start of the summer tourism season, Williams Bay-based environmental consultant Geneva Lake Environmental Agency (GLEA) is once again busy taking water quality samples at select Geneva Lake beaches.
"GLEA is starting its weekly beach sampling for E. coli (Escherichia coli) at five public beach locations around Geneva Lake," said GLEA lake manager intern Alyson Wisnionski. "We test every Monday, with results sent out on Wednesday/Thursday. Should we get a high count (advisory level or higher), protocol calls for a sign to be displayed with the respective warning and a retest of that location, which will determine whether the warning continues. We will be in contact with the municipality should that happen."
An advisory occurs at a count exceeding 235, with a closure occuring at a count exceeding 999.
"Due to shipping issues this week, Lake Geneva and Hillside were sampled on Tuesday, while the other locations were sampled on Monday," Wisnionski reported.
Fontana Beach - Country Club Estates Beach: 260 (Advisory level, water quality retesting in progress)
Williams Bay Beach - West End: 1
Williams Bay Beach - Swim Pier: 2
Williams Bay Beach - Creek/Lake Mixing Zone: 91
Williams Bay Beach - East End: <1
May 23 Sample Date:
Hillside Road Beach: 334.8 (Advisory level, water quality retesting in progress)
Lake Geneva Beach - West End: <1
Lake Geneva Beach - Swim Piers: <1
Lake Geneva Beach - East End: <1
Wisnowski reported at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, May 26 that May 25 E. Coli water quality retest samples from Hillside Road Beach and Country Club Estate Beach both came back safe with counts <1.
Big Foot Beach has not yet been sampled according to Wisnionski. While GLEA does not sample Big Foot Beach, GLEA chooses to include independent water quality testing reports in its informational reports.
The Geneva Lake Environmental Agency has a mission to maintain Geneva Lake's resources by protecting, preserving and enhancing a desirable lake and watershed quality through monitoring, protection and education.