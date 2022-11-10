Free 'Cooking for One or Two' program Nov. 15 at Fontana; Recipes, meal sample and door prize drawing slated

The Fontana Public Library will present “Cooking for One or Two,” a free adult education program with guest presenter Amanda Kostman, UW-Madison’s Division of Extension Human Development and Relationships Extension Educator for Walworth County.

“In Fontana, we have a lot of retired people, so generally that’s a one or two person household,” said Fontana Public Library Adult Program Coordinator Sally Lee. “I thought this might be fairly pertinent for this area.”

Kostman has been a previous guest presenter for the Fontana Public Library, speaking most previously on the topic of food safety.

The program will be presented Tuesday, Nov. 15, 6:30 p.m., in the meeting room at Fontana Village Hall, 175 Valley View Dr. (State Hwy. 67).

Attendees at “Cooking for One or Two” will learn about planning, preparing and shopping for meals, as well as planning for the leftovers. There will be recipes on hand and a crockpot beef stew meal to sample. There will be a door prize drawing, with one lucky program attendee winning a culinary-themed prize.

“Single, empty nester or retired? Tired of the same old evening meal? Looking for practical meals that do not feed a family of four?” Kostman asked. “Join me for some helpful hints and tips when cooking for a family of one or two. Bring your questions and be prepared to leave with new ideas and recipes.”

For more information, stop by the Fontana Public Library, at 166 2nd Ave.; visit https://www.fontana.lib.wi.us/’ or call the library at 262-275-5017.