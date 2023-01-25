Fontana School students take first, second in regional art competition

Art, it’s often said, is in the eye of the beholder.

Recently, the disability awareness-themed art works of two Fontana Elementary School students—eighth-grader Gianna Kud of Fontana, and sixth-grader Addison Bares of Walworth—caught the eye of art contest judges with Racine-based Society’s Assets, a nonprofit organization serving people with disabilities in Walworth, Racine, Kenosha, Rock and Jefferson counties.

Kud and Bares are students of Fontana Elementary School art teacher Andrew “Andy” McCanna, a veteran 13-year art educator in his second year teaching at Grades 4K-8 Fontana School.

Society’s Assets operates regional southeastern Wisconsin offices in Racine, Kenosha and Elkhorn. The Walworth County office is located at 615 E. Geneva Street in Elkhorn.

“They created some unique and insightful pieces that well portray the contest theme,” said Society’s Assets Marketing and Development Director Donna Menarek in a Jan. 11 letter announcing the award recognitions for Kud and Bares.

As winners, Kud and Bares will receive an award ribbon, Walmart gift cards, a copy of their artwork, and a calendar incorporating their artwork. The students can also order keepsake items with their artwork printed on them.

Their winning artworks will be incorporated into a variety of agency materials including calendars, cards and other publication materials.

Society’s Assets’ 23rd annual youth art contest, with prizes awarded to winners in four grade categories, was open to Grades K-12 students in the agency’s five-county service area with a contest theme of “Ability. . . not Disability.”

Contest entries were due Nov. 18, with winning entries in each grade category (K-2, 3-5, 6-8 and 9-12) permanently displayed at the main Society’s Assets office in Racine.

This year’s contest brought in 620 student art entries from schools throughout the Society’s Assets service area. Fontana School fourth-grader Owen Latek was among the winning finalists last year as a third-grader.

“The quality and variety of the artwork impressed the judges,” said Adrienne Stiger, a member of the Community Relations Committee of the Board of Directors that oversees the contest. “The Committee believes this project creates disability awareness and acceptance. It also shares our mission with young people in the community.”

Going “the extra mile”

McCanna said he’s always on the lookout for enriching outside-the-classroom community artistic opportunities for interested students “to go the extra mile,” including the Southern Lakes Advanced Learners Network’s annual Southern Lakes Anthology art and writing project contest, and the youth art contest sponsored by Society’s Assets.

“There’s a lot of opportunities out there for enrichment in the arts—a nice, positive activity,” McCanna said. “Every year, Society’s Assets sponsors an art contest for students throughout southeast Wisconsin. The goal of the contest is to showcase art that promotes inclusion and awareness and acceptance of people with disabilities ... You don’t see that too often in the movies or media. They don’t have too many people with disabilities visible in commercials and everything. It’s a good reminder.”

Student participation in the Society’s Assets youth art contest was voluntary.

“This isn’t an assigned, graded project,” McCanna noted. “They had to commit and do this outside of school, take it home. Not many people have the dedication or effort to do that. I’m proud of them for doing that. They make everyone proud.”

Representing Fontana Elementary School, Kud and Bares took the top two places for Grades 6-8 in Society’s Assets’ 2022 youth art contest

“I was kinda surprised,” Kud said of her first place win. “It makes me really happy because I have a sister with a disability.”

Her colored pencil and marker artwork, featuring a fantasy and “Alice in Wonderland” take on the contest’s “Ability ... not disability” theme, included a fairy in a wheelchair, a pair of crutches and a centerpiece depiction of a snoozing, vest-clad service dog lying next to a sleeping Alice.

“It was nice how Gianna included that personal touch,” McCanna said. “A lot of families do have members with disabilities.”

Bares’ colored pencil and Sharpie marker artwork played on her equestrian interests as an active horseback rider, featuring a disabled rider.

“I’m extremely proud of them,” McCanna said of Kud and Bares. “They always do excellent work in any medium. I’m lucky to have students like them in my art classes. They always set the bar nice and high for their classmates. They raise the whole level of the classes when they work on their projects. They’re admired and respected by their friends and they set the tone and do great ideas for their classmates to emulate. They really do all that they can. They really make the most use of their time here.”

Kud also took first place in Fontana Elementary School’s student art contest for the 2022-2023 school yearbook cover design.

“We’re really excited for these students,” said Fontana Joint 8 School District Administrator and Principal Steve Torrez. “We’re always looking to expand and create different learning avenues for our kids in the arts and Mr. McCanna had done a fabulous job in opening up different road maps for kids to show off their art and what they’re learning and also engage in their creative side. It’s been great to see. McCanna’s really expanded our arts to include these contests, so kids can not only get feedback in the classroom, but also within the community as far as their arts and their abilities.”

Torrez said participating in the contest was also a “great way” to combine art with social-emotional learning (SEL), the process through which people acquire and apply the knowledge, skills and attitudes needed to develop healthy identities, manage emotions and achieve personal and collective goals, feel and show empathy for others, establish and maintain supportive relationships, and make responsible and caring decisions.

“Everybody’s dealing with different things in their lives,” he noted. “Everybody has different unique strengths. Outlining that and expressing that in an artistic way is a great way to show off all the learning they’re doing in multiple areas.”

Learn more

Society’s Assets is a local 501©(3) nonprofit independent living center serving people of any age with any disability who live in Racine, Kenosha, Walworth, Rock and Jefferson counties.

Formed in Racine by people with disabilities, the name Society’s Assets was chosen because the founders wanted to be seen as assets to society, as having abilities to contribute to the community. The organization is governed and operated by a board and staff comprised of a majority of people with disabilities. The agency supports individuals’ efforts to achieve their potential and assists local communities in the removal of barriers to independent living.

For more information about Society’s Assets, visit www.societyassets.org, call 262-723-8181 or toll free 800-261-8181, or call via teletypewriter (TTY) at 866-840-9763.

A TTY is a communication device used by people who are deaf, hard-of-hearing or have severe speech impairment.

