In the wake of the April 4 spring general election, unopposed Fontana Board of Education incumbents Tom Labus and Nina Reckamp were sworn in to their renewal 3-year board terms on April 24.

Administering the oaths of office was Board of Education Clerk Scott Vilona.

In related news, the Board of Education voted 4-0 to retain all current board officer roles — President Tom Labus (Village of Fontana), Big Foot Area Schools Association (BFASA) representative; Vice President Nina Reckamp (Towns of Walworth and Delavan), Wisconsin Association of School Boards (WASB) convention delegate alternate; Clerk Scott Vilona (Village of Fontana), WASB legislative contact; Member Matthew Pruessing (Towns of Walworth and Delavan), WASB convention delegate; and Member Rachel Clausius (Village of Fontana).

Voting to approve were Labus, Reckamp, Vilona and Clausius.

Pruessing was not in attendance at the April 24 school board meeting.

Board members of the Fontana Joint 8 School District Board of Education are elected to three-year terms, with the election cycle staggered so that no more than two school board seats are up for election in any given year. Board members are elected annually during the April spring general elections.

Residing within the district boundaries, three members of the Fontana Board of Education must reside in the Village of Fontana, while the other two must reside in either the Town of Walworth or Town of Delavan.

Vilona’s seat is up for election in April 2024. The seats held by Pruessing and Clausius are up for election in April 2025. The seats held by Labus and Reckamp are next up for election in April 2026.

Other news

In other developments at the April 24 meeting, the Fontana Board of Education:

Approved board policy updates as recommended by Stow, Ohio-based independent school policy service provider and consultant NEOLA, Inc., which serves more than 1,500 clients in six states, including 313 Wisconsin clients inclusive of Delavan-Darien School District, Fontana 8 School District. Geneva Joint 4 School District (Woods School), Genoa City Joint 2 School District, Lake Geneva Schools, Linn Joint 4 School District (Traver School), Sharon Joint School District No. 11 (Sharon Community School) and Walworth Joint 1 School District locally. The approved updates bring board policy into alignment with state-issued and mandated updates,

Tabled action on open enrollment applications for the 2023-2024 school year, given that the application window is still open through Friday, April 28.

Approved tuition reimbursement for 4K teacher Jessica Fuentes.

Approved the district’s 2023-2024 staffing plan, which maintains current employment levels.

Approved the acceptance of a retirement resignation from second grade teacher Kelly Douglas, a veteran 17-year district educator. The position will be filled internally.

Next meeting

The next meeting of the Fontana Joint 8 School District Board of Education is set for 5:30 p.m. in the school library at Fontana Elementary School, 450 S. Main St., Fontana.

IN 16 PHOTOS: Fontana Elementary School presents "The Wizard of Oz: Junior Edition" - April 14.15, 2023 "Somewhere, over the rainbow..." Uncle Henry and Aunt Em on their Kansas farm Miss Almira Gulch comes to take away canine Toto and have him destroyed Dorothy Gale consults with psychic reader Professor Marvel The Mayor of Oz "Tot Munchkins" sing and dance in Fontana Elementary School's April 14-15 production of "The Wizard of Oz: Junior Edition" Scarecrow, Tin Man and Dorothy in the April 14-15 Fontana Elementary School production of "The Wizard of Oz: Junior Edition" Jitterbugs swarm in Nikko, leader of the Winged Monkeys "I'll get you my pretty — and your little dog, too!" Things look bleak for Dorothy Gale in the dungeon of the Wicked Witch's castle as time runs out Arrival at Emerald City The Wizard of Oz (Alex Cudnik) in the April 14-15, 2023 production of "The Wizard of Oz: Junior Edition" Glinda, the Good Witch of the North "There's no place like home..." Dorothy awakens back in Kansas, surrounded by concerned family and friends