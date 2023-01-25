Evers signs executive order banning TikTok, other technologies from state-issued devices

Gov. Tony Evers on Jan. 12 signed Executive Order #184 banning TikTok from state-issued devices, as well as directing the division charged with managing enterprise technology to prohibit the use of certain other technologies, software and vendors that could pose potential cybersecurity threats.

At the end of last year, the governor indicated members of his administration and the Department of Administration’s Division of Enterprise Technology (DOA-DET) continued to be in regular conversations with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Wisconsin Emergency Management, and counterintelligence specialists, among others, in making decisions about cybersecurity for state government devices, including potentially banning TikTok.

The previous week, in an interview with Milwaukee ABC affiliate WISN-TV 12, Evers announced that, as a result of continued conversations with state and federal partners, he had made the decision to ban TikTok from state devices.

“In the digital age, defending our state’s technology and cybersecurity infrastructure and protecting digital privacy have to be a top priority for us as a state,” Evers said. “I trust the professionals who work in this field, and it was important for me to consult with and get advice from experts in law enforcement, cybersecurity and counterintelligence, including the information technology experts working within DOA-DET, to make the best decision to protect state technologies, and ultimately, the people of Wisconsin. New and evolving technologies will continue to present risks to privacy, safety and security, and this order ensures we will continue to be vigilant in monitoring these technologies while trusting the advice of these experts on evolving cybersecurity issues facing our state.”

DOA-DET is responsible for managing the state’s information technology assets and the use of technology to improve government efficiency and service delivery, and helps develop strategies, policies, processes, procedures, guidance, and standards for enterprise and multi-jurisdictional use of information technology resources.

In the course of providing information technology and cybersecurity support, DOA-DET also regularly consults with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the FBI, and counterintelligence specialists in making decisions about cybersecurity for state government devices and services.

DOA-DET also utilizes federal guidelines, industry trends, collaboration with other states, and other intelligence sources and experts on potential cybersecurity threats in providing support to executive branch agencies.

DOA-DET services a variety of entities under Chapter 16 of Wisconsin State Statutes, including and primarily executive branch agencies.

The governor’s order, among other things:

Directs DOA-DET to bar certain foreign technologies, including TikTok, as well as other certain vendors and software, from being utilized, connected to or installed on state-issued devices, which includes but is not limited to desktop computers, laptops, tablets, cellular phones and other mobile devices; Reiterates that DOA-DET should continually reevaluate and identify applications and vendors that could present a potential risk to state information or state information systems, as they currently do, as well as monitor and update the directives of the order based on new and emerging information.

Directs DOA-DET to use its authority under Chapter 16 to identify foreign vendors that might pose security risks to the state and to implement safeguards to protect state interests.Directs DOA-DET, where statutorily authorized, to monitor adherence to issued guidance, policies, standards, procedures and processes, and to assist impacted executive branch agencies to ensure they are able to abide by all technical standards and directives of DOA-DET and the State Chief Information Officer and the State Chief Information Security Officer.

DOA-DET has legal authority to impose and mandate cybersecurity standards on executive branch agencies, as prescribed under Chapter 16 of Wisconsin State Statutes, including Evers and the Office of the Governor, although Evers has never used or maintained an official TikTok account, nor has a TikTok account on Evers’ behalf ever been managed or maintained on any state-issued device.

Under Chapter 16, DOA-DET does not have the legal authority to mandate that the University of Wisconsin System (UWS) abide by these requirements. Additionally, the Departments of Justice (DOJ) and Public Instruction (DPI) are headed by duly elected constitutional officers, and management and control of information technology systems have been delegated to those agencies.

DOA-DET will continue to work closely with agencies across the state enterprise, including agencies such as DOJ and DPI, as well as UWS, to ensure that all relevant cybersecurity standards, associated risks and requirements are shared, discussed and met where appropriate. This order does not apply to the judicial or legislative branches of government.

Narrow exceptions to this order will only be granted for limited use, subject and pursuant to DOA-DET implemented policies and standards, for example, to entities with responsibilities paramount to ensuring public safety and the well-being of kids and families, such as situations in which the Department of Corrections must review content of an individual on supervision or when the Department of Children and Families needs to gather evidence from TikTok in a child abuse and welfare proceeding.

DOA-DET will continue to work closely with agencies across the state enterprise to ensure that all relevant cybersecurity standards, associated risks and requirements are shared, discussed, and met, where appropriate.

A copy of the governor’s executive order is available at https://content.govdelivery.com/attachments/WIGOV/2023/01/12/file_attachments/2378513/EO184-Cybersecurity%5B73%5D.pdf.

In 76 Photos: Whitewater Lake Segment of the Ice Age National Scenic Trail, Walworth County IAT American Pokeweed.jpg Ice Age National Scenic Trail - Boardwalk in Whitewater Lake Segment IAT Bridge and Boardwalk.jpg IAT Common Selfheal.jpg IAT Creeping Bellflower 2.jpg IAT Delicate Fern Moss.jpg IAT Erect Hedgeparsley 2.jpg IAT Giant Chickweed.jpg IAT Motherwort.jpg IAT Pine Cones.jpg IAT Sign.jpg IAT Tall Hairy Agrimony.jpg Ice Age Trail yellow blaze marker IAT Trail View 2.jpg IAT Trail View.jpg IAT Whitewater Creek 2.jpg Ice Age Trail Ascent.jpg Ice Age Trail Bird's Foot Trefoil.jpg Ice Age Trail Black Raspberry.jpg Ice Age Trail Black-Eyed Susan.jpg Ice Age Trail Boletes fungi (mushroom) on forest floor.jpg Ice Age Trail Wild Parsnip.jpg Ice Age Trail Yellow Blaze with Trail View in Pine Plantation.jpg Ice Age Trail Yellow Blaze with Trail View.jpg Ice Age Trail Common Chicory (Blue Dandelion).jpg Ice Age Trail Common Crownvetch.jpg Ice Age Trail Common Mullein (Aaron's Rod).jpg Ice Age Trail Common Yarrow.jpg Ice Age Trail Creeping Thistle.jpg Ice Age Trail Deptford Pink.jpg Ice Age Trail Emerald Ash Borer .jpg Ice Age Trail Emerald Ash Borer 2.jpg Ice Age Trail Evening Primrose.jpg Ice Age Trail Fallen Tree .jpg Ice Age Trail False Solomon's Seal.jpg Ice Age Trail False Sunflower.jpg Ice Age Trail Flowering Spurge.jpg Ice Age Trail "Flowing Well" in Town of Whitewater.jpg Glacial deposits on Ice Age National Scenic Trail Ice Age Trail Gray Dogwood.jpg Ice Age Trail Hoary Verbena.jpg Ice Age Trail Illinois Tick Trefoil 2.jpg Ice Age Trail Panicledleaf Tick Trefoil.jpg Ice Age Trail Marker Post.jpg Ice Age Trail Mile Marker Post.jpg Ice Age Trail Morrow's Honeysuckle.jpg Ice Age Trail Nodding Thistle.jpg Ice Age Trail Northern Catalpa.jpg Ice Age Trail Oriental Ladies Thumb.jpg Ice Age National Scenic Trail overlook view Ice Age Trail Oxeye Dairy.jpg Ice Age Trail Perennial Sowthistle.jpg Ice Age Trail Pine Forest.jpg Ice Age Trail Pine Plantation.jpg Ice Age Trail Pinnate Prairie Coneflower.jpg Ice Age Trail Prairie Fleabane.jpg Ice Age Trail Prarie Clearning Under Power Lines.jpg Ice Age Trail Queen Anne's Lace (Wild Carrot).jpg Ice Age Trail Rock covered with Schreber's Big Red Stem Moss.jpg Ice Age Trail Rock Deposits.jpg Russulaceae fungi on the forest floor along the Ice Age Scenic National Trail Ice Age Trail Scenic Lake Overlook 1.jpg Ice Age National Scenic Trail overlook Ice Age Trail Shrub Lespedeza.jpg Ice Age Trail Smooth Sumac.jpg Ice Age Trail Soapwort.jpg St. John's Wort blooming along the Ice Age National Scenic Trail Ice Age Trail Steep Climb.jpg Ice Age Trail Thistle Field with feeding Great Spangled Fritillary butterfly.jpg Ice Age Trail Trichaptum fungi on tree.jpg Ice Age Trail View from Bench.jpg Ice Age Trail Walking Path in Forest.jpg Ice Age Trail Whitewater Lake.jpg Ice Age Trail Wild Bergamot.jpg Ice Age Trail Red Spotted Purple Butterfly.jpg