Through the availability of federal emergency relief funds, Evers has made substantial investments to enhance operations at DSPS in recent years. In addition to funding the accelerated development and rollout of LicensE (license.wi.gov), the state’s new cloud-based license application platform, emergency funding also allowed the department to contract with a staffing agency to quadruple the size of its call center and to aggressively expand its credentialing team.



Given the significant progress DSPS has made toward modernizing the licensing process and improving licensure processing times and the Legislature’failure to secure the continuation of the department’s federally-funded efforts on a permanent ongoing basis, Evers announced Aug. 31 that he is committing the necessary support through federal pandemic relief funds to continue the department’s enhanced staffing levels through 2024, when federal funds expire at the end of the year.



“Critical investments we’ve made have helped enable DSPS to significantly improve license processing and response times,” Evers said. “These results clearly show that if we want the important work improving the licensing process and these positive outcomes to continue, the Legislature must give the department the staffing and resource capacity that everyone knows they need.”



“So, while I’m committing the necessary federal funds to allow DSPS to retain their current staffing levels through next year, I'm also calling on the Legislature to do its part by ensuring the department can maintain the necessary staff to be successful," Evers said. "Failing to approve this critical request will be detrimental to the improvements DSPS has already worked to make while jeopardizing efforts to build upon this progress in the future."



The federal pandemic relief funds directed by the goveror will ensure the department can retain the current staffing levels that have helped enable significant improvements to licensing processing times. However, because the federal funds directed by Evers cannot be extended past the end of calendar year 2024, DSPS will need approval and authorization from the Wisconsin State Legislature to keep its staffing capacity at current levels.



To that end, Evers also announced Aug. 31 that he is officially requesting that the Wisconsin State Legislature authorize the department to retain its current staffing levels to help ensure the department’s progress is not affected by a change or lapse in the resources necessary to meet the department’s current workload and maximize efficiency. The request will allow the department to maintain critical staffing levels once federal emergency funding expires.



Because the recent staffing additions approved by the Legislature through the biennial budget process did not meet the level of investment requested by Evers, DSPS will actually have fewer credentialing employees when federal emergency funding runs out than it does today.



If the Legislature rejects the governor’s request for sustainable, ongoing staffing support at DSPS, the decision will have serious negative impacts on the progress DSPS has already made to improve licensing and processing times, even potentially causing those improvements to backslide and regress, substantially affecting Wisconsin’s licensed and credentialed workforce.

