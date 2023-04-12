Gov. Tony Evers on April 12 signed Executive Order #191 declaring a state of emergency in response to elevated wildfire conditions throughout the state.

“Protecting Wisconsinites from the destructive danger of wildfire is a top priority," Evers said. "Although northern Wisconsin still has considerable snow cover, the danger is extreme across much of the state today. This executive order will give the Department of Natural Resources the ability to have all available resources ready to be quickly dispatched at critical moments to keep fires small and minimize damage.”

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has requested wildfire suppression support from the Wisconsin National Guard due to elevated fire danger across much of the state. The benefit of the executive order will support challenges associated with ongoing statewide wildfire danger and widespread need to enhance suppression capability and protect Wisconsinites.

The executive order from the governor will assist the state in rapidly mobilizing the Army National Guard’s Blackhawk helicopters to the areas of the state in most need of aerial fire suppression resources during the critical spring fire season, which in Wisconsin generally lasts through the month of May.

Wisconsin is heavily invested in achieving quick initial attack to mitigate the potential for large fire development. The National Weather Service indicates weather conditions conducive to wildfires are possible, including gusty winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels.

Executive Order #191 will also direct all Wisconsin state agencies to assist, as appropriate, in wildfire prevention, response, and recovery efforts.

