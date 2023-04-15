Gov. Tony Evers on April 7 announced his appointment of former State Rep. Don Vruwink to Commissioner of Railroads.

The appointment fills a vacancy created by Commissioner of Railroads Yash Wadhwa’s resignation, effective March 1.

“From his more than three decades as an educator to his time serving the people of Wisconsin at both the local and state level on his community’s city council and school board and in the Wisconsin State Assembly, Don has for years been a consistent and dedicated public servant in our state,” Evers said. “His professional experience will serve him well in this new role, and we are glad to have him join our administration.”

Vruwink has a long history of public service. He served as a Wisconsin educator and mentor for 37 years before his retirement. He served on both the Milton City Council and School Board before being elected to the State Assembly in 2016, where he served the 43rd Assembly District for six years. While in the Wisconsin State Assembly, Vruwink served on the Assembly’s Education, Agriculture, Tourism, and Rural Development Committees, respectively, and was appointed by the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection to the Wisconsin Dairy Task Force 2.0.

“I am honored that Gov. Evers has called on me to lead the Office of the Commissioner of Railroads,” said Vruwink, “I look forward to using my experience to increase the safety of Wisconsin railroads.”

Vruwink has a master’s degree in history from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and a bachelor’s in social studies from UW-Stevens Point. He has received awards for teaching, athletics, coaching and community service.

This appointment was effective March 20, for a six-year term expiring in 2029.

