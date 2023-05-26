Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) invites the public to get outside and cast a line during Memorial Day Weekend.

With fishing seasons open across the state and over 84,000 miles of rivers and streams and 15,000 lakes, Wisconsin has no shortage of great places to fish. No matter where anglers decide to fish, all Wisconsin residents and non-residents over the age of 16 are required to purchase a fishing license. Anglers can buy licenses through Go Wild, the DNR’s license portal, or from a license agent.

“This Memorial Day weekend, grab a fishing pole and head out to the water. With water temperatures rising, the fish will likely be biting,” said Justine Hasz, DNR Bureau Director of Fisheries Management.

As anglers head out to their favorite fishing locations, the DNR would like to remind them to:

Follow all regulations and license requirements.

Minimize the spread of aquatic invasive species by removing plants and animals from your boat before and after launching, draining all water from compartments and never moving live fish away from any waterbody.

Practice responsible catch and release if you are letting your catch go.

Follow safe boating procedures and always wear a life jacket.

To find new places to fish and other fishing information, download the 2023 Wisconsin Fishing Report or contact your local fisheries biologist for more information.

