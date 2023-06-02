The Dementia Friendly Community Initiative—Walworth County Group is recruiting new members and pilots for its two new bikes as it expands its Cycling Without Age Program to a total of four bikes.

The group next meets on Thursday, June 8 from 8:30-10 a.m. at the Walworth County Health and Human Services building, 1910 County Hwy. NN in Elkhorn.

For those unable to attend in person, photo and virtual alternatives are available at 262-741-7851 with access code 0820316 of by visiting the online Zoom URL at https://zoom.us/j/94850247718?pwd=MWluSHo2WjhVOTA5aVRGeC9sQW9Cdz09.

Visit www.dfcwalworth.org or https://www.facebook.com/DementiaFriendlyCommunityWalworth/ a day or two before the meeting for the agenda.

For more information, contact Eric or Bernadette Russow at 262-320-7325 or dfcwaworth@gmail.com.

Dementia Friendly Community Initiative, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization sponsoring the Cycling Without Age Walworth County program, a worldwide movement offering recreational mobility to seniors in the form of volunteer-piloted trishaw rides offered through 3,050 active chapters spanning 39 countries.

Cycling Without Age Walworth County provides seasonal rides seventh months a year from April-October.

For more information about Cycling Without Age, visit https://cyclingwithoutagewalworth.org, email info@cwalworth.org or call 262-320-7321.

