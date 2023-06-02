The Dementia Friendly Community Initiative—Walworth County Group is recruiting new members and pilots for its two new bikes as it expands its Cycling Without Age Program to a total of four bikes.
The group next meets on Thursday, June 8 from 8:30-10 a.m. at the Walworth County Health and Human Services building, 1910 County Hwy. NN in Elkhorn.
For those unable to attend in person, photo and virtual alternatives are available at 262-741-7851 with access code 0820316 of by visiting the online Zoom URL at
https://zoom.us/j/94850247718?pwd=MWluSHo2WjhVOTA5aVRGeC9sQW9Cdz09.
For more information, contact Eric or Bernadette Russow at 262-320-7325 or
dfcwaworth@gmail.com.
Matt Jaye performs music at the Lake Geneva Farmers Market.
Dementia Friendly Community Initiative, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization sponsoring the Cycling Without Age Walworth County program, a worldwide movement offering recreational mobility to seniors in the form of volunteer-piloted trishaw rides offered through 3,050 active chapters spanning 39 countries.
Cycling Without Age Walworth County provides seasonal rides seventh months a year from April-October.
For more information about Cycling Without Age, visit
https://cyclingwithoutagewalworth.org, email info@cwalworth.org or call 262-320-7321.
In photos and video: Frying up fun at the third annual Lake Geneva Bacon Fest, May 12-14,2023
Bobby "The Bacon Guy" Zaloudek samples bacon cheese curds at the 2023 Lake Geneva Bacon Fest
Known popularly as “The Bacon Guy,” Chicago resident Bobby Zaloudek is a charter three-year attendee at Lake Geneva Bacon Fest, shown here sampling bacon cheese curds Saturday at the 2023 Lake Geneva Bacon Fest at Flat Iron Park in downtown Lake Geneva. Said Zaloudek of Bacon Fest, “It’s relaxing, it’s a good atmosphere. Good music. Good food. Good friends. It’s just a good time — a mini vacation.”
Eric Johnson
Bacon sizzles on a griddle at the 2023 Lake Geneva Bacon Fest
Bacon sizzles on a griddle at the 2023 Lake Geneva Bacon Fest, a celebration of all things bacon. The festival was held May 12-14 in downtown Lake Geneva, drawing a crowd estimated at more than 3,000 across the run of the expanded three-day festival. Without the rains on Friday and Sunday, event organizers said the 2023 festival likely would have set a new attendance record.
Eric Johnson
Large lines at Smokey Boyz BBQ at the 2023 Lake Geneva Bacon Fest
A large line formed for the Smokey Boyz BBQ food stand on Saturday at Lake Geneva Bacon Fest at Flat Iron Park in downtown Lake Geneva. Expanded to three days this year, the May 12-14 festival drew more than 3,000 attendees despite Friday and Sunday rains. Bacon-infused creations served up by Smokey Boyz BBQ included “Million Dollar Bacon,” bacon mac patties, and bacon jalapeño poppers.
Eric Johnson
Jim Pasterak of Kenosha offers samples of Chocolate Moonshine Company's bacon-infused fudge creations
The terms bacon candy and candied bacon took on a whole new meaning Saturday at the 2023 Lake Geneva Bacon Fest at Flat Iron Park in downtown Lake Geneva as Jim Pasternak of Kenosha, owner-operator of Moonshine Coffee Co. offered samples of four special bacon-infused fudge creations
— chocolate-covered bacon strips, bourbon bacon fudge, chocolate bacon fudge, chipotle bacon fudge and maple bacon fudge. Said Pasternak, "Eveybody just loves bacon. You can use it in so many different ways. It (Bacon Fest) is a great opportunity to showcase our product."
Eric Johnson
Charter Bacon Fest vendor Jim Felsenthal of Des Plaines, Ill.-based Smilin' Dawgs
Charter three-year Lake Geneva Bacon Fest food vendor Jim Felsenthal, co-owner of Des Plaines, Ill.-basd Smilin' Dawgs Hot Dogs & More, gives an enthusiastic thumbs up to the 2023 Lake Geneva Bacon Fest, held May 12-14 at Flat Iron Park in downtown Lake Geneva. Said Felsenthal, "You're right on the lake, beautiful town, everybody's enjoying themselves and bacon, bacon, bacon. The more I make bacon, the more they eat it ... You put bacon on it, everybody comes. It's a great time. Everybody comes out, havin' fun. That's what it's all about. The more, the merrier."
Eric Johnson
Zachary Dodge prepares an order at Smokey Boys BBQ during the 2023 Lake Geneva Bacon Fest
Zachary Dodge of Trevor, co-owner of Smokey Boyz BBQ, prepares a food order during the 2023 Lake Geneva Bacon Fest at Flat Iron Park in downtown Lake Geneva on Saturday. Smokey Boyz was one of 18 food vendors at the expanded 3-day May 12-14 festival.
Eric Johnson
Executive Chef Abel Roses of Elena In Home Catering prepares an order at the 2023 Lake Geneva Bacon Fest
Executive Chef Abel Rosas of Lake Geneva-based Elena In Home Catering, LLC prepares a tacos de carnitas — slow-cooked pork shoulder, guaca salsa, manzano pepper, red onion slaw, garden salsa chicharron, micro cilantro. lime, corn tortilla and a tri-color radish garnish
— at the May 12-14, 2023 Lake Geneva Bacon Fest at Flat Iron Park in downtown Lake Geneva.
Eric Johnson
Kenosha funk, soul and jam bands "Indigo Canyon" performs at the 2023 Lake Geneva Bacon Fest
Kenosha funk, soul and jam band “Indigo Canyon,” seen here performing mid-day Saturday, was among the groups headlining the Bertil and Ulla Brunk Performance Pavilion at Flat Iron Park during the 2023 Lake Geneva Bacon Fest. Shown from left are Michelle Warnecke, bass and vocals; drummer Dennis Marshall, Jr.; and Todd Steffenhagen, guitar and vocals.
Eric Johnson
Saul Najera grills bacon strips at the 2023 Lake Geneva Bacon Fest
Lake Geneva resident Saul Najera, a sous chef with Lake Geneva-based Elena In Home Catering, grills bacon Saturday at the third annual Lake Geneva Bacon Fest, held May 12-14 at Flat Iron Park in downtown Lake Geneva. Elena i Home Catering served up two varieties of bacon - applewood smoked bacon and rosemary smoked candied bacon.
Eric Johnson
“Bacon Fest Guy” Bobby Zaloudek of Chicago talks about his love for Lake Geneva Bacon Fest
Kenosha band “Indigo Canyon” entertains at 2023 Lake Geneva Bacon Fest
