The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation recently recognized partner Compeer Financial as an Emerald Clover Sponsor, donating over $30,000 annually. Compeer has been an ardent 4-H supporter for more than 20 years.

"Giving back is one way Compeer Financial champions the hopes and dreams of rural America," said Compeer Senior Corporate Giving Specialist Karen Blatter-Schieler. "We support 4-H because it has a proven track record of creating successful, innovative programs that reach out to young people. They have a strong commitment to programming and enhancements to classic programs to capture the attention of today’s youth. For many of Compeer Financial’s 70,633 member owners, the 4-H organization is an important part of their lives. 4-H makes an investment in its members, helping mold them into the future agriculture and rural leaders. The skills and activities that 4-H'ers are exposed to give them hands-on experience and exposure to critical life skills, as well as hobbies and interests that make them well-rounded individuals."

“We are truly grateful for the continued support of generous partners like Compeer,” adds Brenda Scheider, executive director of the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation. “Compeer helps 4‑H create cutting-edge, relevant programs for young people to learn real-world skills that will prepare them for the challenges of today and tomorrow, moving communities, the state, our country and the world forward in ways no other youth organization can. We value our partners who help Wisconsin 4-H make a positive impact on our youth.”

Since 1914, Wisconsin 4-H has helped young people develop the skills they need to meet the demands of our complex and changing world. Growing out of a rich history of agricultural clubs that helped the University of Wisconsin Extension connect families to research-based advancements in farming technology and techniques, today’s 4-H has expanded to include science (STEM), leadership, healthy living and communications programming that will help Wisconsin youth build a healthier and more prosperous future.

4-H is one of the largest and oldest statewide youth organizations in Wisconsin, offering a wide variety of programs in both urban and rural settings that make a positive impact on young people throughout the state. Nearly 150,000 youth participate in the Wisconsin 4-H program each year, and more than 22,000 volunteers support the program.

The Madison-based Wisconsin 4-H Foundation provides essential funding for 4-H programs throughout Wisconsin. By partnering with individuals, corporations and foundations, the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation supports 4-H leadership, youth development and community-building activities throughout the state.

Learn more about the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation by visiting www.Wis4HFoundation.org.

For more information about Compeer Financial, visit www.Compeer.com.

