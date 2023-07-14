A longtime popular Geneva Lake area summertime tradition, the 48th annual Williams Bay Fine Arts & Music Fest is set for July 29-30 at scenic lakefront Edgewater Park in downtown Williams Bay.

Featuring food, live music and artist demonstrations, festival hours will be Saturday, July 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, July 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

An opening ceremony featuring the Geneva Lake Chorus will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 29.

Formed in 2016 and open to singers of all skill levels, the Geneva Lake Chorus is comprised of local talent under the direction of Sandra Johnson and performs contemporary, popular, sacred and classical choral music and is open to singers of all skill levels.

Festival and parking is free.

A rich history

The inaugural Williams Bay Arts Fest was held in 1976 as part of the village’s U.S. bicentennial celebration. Since then, a group of volunteers has hosted artists, crafters and musicians annually on the last weekend in July at Edgewater Park on East Geneva Street in Williams Bay.

“The event is under the umbrella of the Williams Bay Cultural Arts Alliance,” said Williams Bay summer resident Marijo Petullo, a member of the Williams Bay Cultural Arts Alliance’s festival committee. “Our intent in holding this every summer is to have an art fest that would expose people to the arts, because that’s what we’re all about — promoting culture and the arts. It’s always a beautiful day and we always have some very interesting artists. Stop in and stroll around. It’s also an opportunity to be social, as we’ll have food available and a great pavilion to sit under.”

A total of 36 artists drawn from Wisconsin, northern Illinois and as far afield as New York will be participating in the 2023 Williams Bay Fine Arts & Music Festival, including 2022 Best of Show winners Angela Gelasi and Bill Thumm.

Petullo said eight of the exhibiting artists will be new to the festival.

The Williams Bay Fine Arts & Music Fest is a juried show, with money prizes for Best of Show Fine Art and Best of Show Fine Craft. Festival attendees participate by voting for their favorite, with the winner receiving a money prize for Audience Choice.

The artists and portfolios of their work will be featured on the new “Williams Bay Fine Art & Music Fest” Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/people/Williams-Bay-Fine-Art-and-Music-Fest/100094016611330/.

While musical performances have been a part of the festival for the last five years, this year’s Williams Bay Arts & Music Fest features a tuneful new twist.

“We’ve always had kind of pop-up music throughout the weekend, but this year we have a stage and tent set up and a regular lineup of music,” Petullo said. “That is a new aspect of this. It’s an opportunity to sit and enjoy music or walk around and enjoy the sounds of the music.”

The performance schedule features live music both days under the theme “A Tribute to Our Musical Heritage.”

Participating groups are slated to include:

Saturday, July 29 — Geneva Lake Chorus, 10 a.m.; Lady Fingers, 11 a.m.; Krause Family Band, noon; Krause Family, 1 p.m.; and Bill Liggett and Larry Sells, 2-4 p.m.

Sunday, July 30 — Kishwauketoe Ramblers, noon; and The New South Rampart Street Paraders, 1-3 p.m.

Participating music groups and the full concert schedule will be posted on the “Williams Bay Fine Art & Music Fest” Facebook Page.

The Williams Bay High School Art Department and Industrial Arts Department will have student art work and projects for sale. Included will be the work of 2023 senior art award winner Bridgette Ev Duvall.

Well-known local artist Derek Hambly will be painting the event en plein air both days, located on the Geneva Lake side of Edgewater Park. Hambly enjoys talking with festival attendees while he creates his colorful oil scenes.

“I find our area is very rich in people’s appreciation of the arts and culture,” Petullo said. “And there are many, many visitors who come up for a day trip. It’s exciting that we are able to include them in our weekend as well, because then it brings them back because they discover other things while they’re here ... in the area.”

The information booth at the festival will be selling art from previous silent auctions, t-shirts and past posters.

Learn more

More information about the Williams Bay Cultural Arts Alliance, a 501©(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2013 to support, create and inspire local cultural opportunities, is available online at https://wbcaa.net.

