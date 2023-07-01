The Friends of Barrett Memorial Library invites the public to a dedication of their Friendship Garden on Friday, July 14, 1:30 p.m., at Barrett Memorial Library in Williams Bay.

Skip Mosshamer, president of the Library Board, will acknowledge the hard work and vision of the Friends group, as well as the landscaper and designer of the native-plant garden, which graces the south side of the library.

“This dedication is a public thank-you to the Friends of the Library from the patrons, board and staff who have all enjoyed this beautiful, peaceful spot,” said Barrett Memorial Library Director Joy Schnupp. “It’s also a nod to the efforts the Friends put forth every year to help make the library continue to be the pleasant and resourceful ‘living room’ of Williams Bay.”

Through book and merchandise sales, the Friends raise funds for many extras the library does not have room for in their yearly budget. In the past, the group has funded the purchase of such items as a self-checkout unit, furniture, and a smart TV on wheels.

Refreshments will be served.

The dedication will take place in the garden unless the weather dictates otherwise. The library's Children’s Room, which boasts several floor-to-ceiling windows facing the Friendship Garden, will serve as the backup option in case of inclement weather.

Free parking is available onsite in the library parking lot.

Learn more

Barrett Memorial Library is located at 65 W. Geneva St. (State Hwy. 67) in Williams Bay.

Library hours are Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information about the library and its programs, visit williamsbay.lib.wi.us, email wmsbay@williamsbay.lib.wi.us or call 262-245-2709.

