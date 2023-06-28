The mystery, behind-the-scenes intrigue, and ever-evolving drama of the popular, long-running CBS daily serial soap opera “The Young and the Restless” has life imitating art as the future of a planned anniversary donation by show’s producers to “hometown” Genoa City has become uncertain.

“We received a phone call from the Walworth County Visitors Bureau that they had been contacted by a CBS affiliate in regard to a donation to the Village in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the show,” recalled Genoa City Clerk-Treasurer Kate Dennis of initial contacts earlier this year. “The Visitors Bureau then connected us.”

On Feb. 9, Dennis reported to village trustees that producers of “The Young and the Restless” — for a half-century set in a highly-fictionalized fantasy version of Genoa City — were looking to make a special celebratory golden anniversary donation to the show’s inspirational real-life namesake.

“They’re celebrating their 50th anniversary this year...,” Dennis told trustees at the time. “The show’s original producers lived in Chicago and had a summer home in Lake Geneva and they traveled through Genoa City and they loved the name, so they set the show here. They want to commemorate their 50th anniversary by donating 50 trees to the village, so we are in the beginning stages of those conversations.”

Local ties

Tiny Genoa City, founded in 1850, takes on a whole new Tinseltown identity as a major Midwestern city full of power struggles, intrigue and steamy sensuality in the hour-long soap opera, which airs regionally weekdays at 11 a.m. on CBS affiliates including WDJT-58, Milwaukee; WBBM-2, Chicago; WISC-3, Madison; and WIFR-23, Freeport-Rockford, Ill.

Appearances can be deceiving, especially when it comes to Hollywood’s make-believe magic makeovers.

With its Dollar General variety store, multiple liquor stores, laundromat, bank, mom-and-pop restaurants and bars, gas stations, compact downtown district, public schools, churches, small manufacturing enterprises and local indie retailers, the 2,995-resident village looks like many small, quiet communities scattered across Wisconsin and bears little resemble, except in name, to the fantasy Hollywood riff on Genoa City — powerful billionaire families living in mansions, sprawling ranch estates and skyscraping penthouses, numerous large corporations and media entities, ritzy four star hotels and restaurants, and large, prominent institutions including high-rise Genoa City Memorial Hospital, Genoa City University, private school Walnut Grove Academy, Katherine Chancellor Park, and Genoa City International Airport.

Even the shared Genoa City name is a study in contrasts, the fictional je-NOH-ah City versus the real life JEN-oh-ah City.

Debuting on CBS Television on March 26, 1973 and renewed by the network through the 2023-2024 broadcast season, “The Young and the Restless” has been the number one daytime drama for 33 consecutive years. The show’s milestone 12,000th episode aired on Dec. 1, 2020, and its episode count now stands around 12,500.

“The Young and the Restless” has been taped on Studios 41 and 43 at CBS Television City in Hollywood, Calif. since its debut a half century ago.

Co-created by screenwriter and producer William J. Bell (1927-2005) and his wife, Chicago TV talk show host and soap opera creator Loreley “Lee” June Phillip Bell (1928-2020), “The Young and the Restless” is today a Sony Pictures Television presentation in association with Bell Dramatic Serial Co. and Corday Productions, Inc.

Award-winning “The Young and the Restless,” which spawned the Bell-created sister soap opera “The Bold and the Beautiful” in 1987, is credited with revolutionizing the daytime drama standard with strong characters, socially-conscious storylines, romance and sensuality.

Dennis said the stateline community gets occasional inquiries from “The Young and the Restless” devotees.

“We receive phone calls and in person visits from fans of the show, curious as to why the show is set here and the history, if there are any other connections beside the namesake, etcetera,” Dennis noted. “We do get an occasional call regarding events that take place on the show, and the caller feels they have information that might be helpful.”

Dennis said the show has “a huge following,” noting one memorable caller she talked to asked for sightseeing maps to “treat his wife to a nice vacation in Genoa City.”

Perhaps the couple were wanting to see the Chancellor Estate and Abbott Mansion, catch a brush-with-greatness glimpse of former rock star Danny Romalotti, dine at the fashionable Genoa City Athletic Club, rent a penthouse suite at the Genoa City Hotel, grab a gourmet java and biscotti at Crimson Lights, shop at upscale Fennmore’s Department Store, or gaze at the majestic sight of Genoa City’s sun-shimmering high rise skyline.

“That’s what they were hoping to see,” Dennis said. “Nope, we don’t have any of it. We don’t have any of the ‘big city’ on the show.”

Future of gift uncertainWhile a Spring 2023 planting of 50 anniversary trees was in the process of being coordinated between the village and the show’s producers, Dennis said the estimated cost of the gift as originally proposed became an issue for the producers.

As spring has transitioned into summer, Dennis said talks remain ongoing between the parties regarding the possibility of show producers making some as yet unspecified anniversary gift to the Village of Genoa City.

“The project has been significantly scaled back,” Dennis noted. “We are still in discussion. If/when we nail this down you will be on the contact list, as both parties will want the press present at the dedication ceremony.”

The worst case scenario?

“The whole idea could ... be shelved or scrapped altogether,” Dennis said.

Talk about a plot twist worthy of a soap opera set in Genoa City, no matter how you pronounce it.

