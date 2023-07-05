The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) recently announced that 21 Wisconsin dairy companies, including a Walworth County cheesemaker, will receive Dairy Processor Grants in 2023.

The purpose of these grants is to help foster innovation, improve profitability and sustain the long-term viability of Wisconsin’s dairy processing facilities.

“This is America’s Dairyland, and as one of the most significant components of our statewide economy, investing in our dairy processors’ ability to update and modernize their operations to keep up with demand and compete in a 21st-century economy isn’t just the right thing to do, it’s a necessity ... to ensure the continued success of Wisconsin’s dairy processors across the state for years to come,” said Gov. Tony Evers.

A total of $400,000 was available for this year’s Dairy Processor Grants, with a maximum of $50,000 allowed for each project. Grant recipients are required to provide a match of at least 20% of the grant amount.

DATCP received 38 grant requests totaling more than $1.5 million.

Local grant award made

Among the Dairy Processor Grant recipients is Walworth-based Highfield Farm Creamery, W4848 State Line Rd. in the Town of Linn, which received grant funding for the purchase of a comprehensive responsive software package.

“It’s very helpful,” said co-owner S. Terry Woods of the $4,500 in DATCP grant funding, which, coupled with a $2,500 cost-share contribution from Highfield Farm Creamery, helped purchase five “really critical” web app software programs that track everything from the cows and milking to cheesemaking, aging and cheese-cutting. “I was actually very surprised to get the grant. Generally, they like to invest in actual equipment and stuff like that, whereas software is not something I’ve every seen them invest in, but it’s really critical ... for small cheesemakers...”

And Highfield Farm Creamery is among the state’s smallest cheesemaking operations.

“We’re very small,” Woods said of 30-acre Highfield Farm Creamery, which specializes in Jersey cows. “We milk between four and eight cows and we make cheese on the farm, so we’re the only cheesemaker actually in Walworth County, the only people that actually make cheese here.”

Woods, who became a licensed Wisconsin cheesemaker in 2015 after studying the old school cheesemaking art in Scotland, works alongside his wife Denise running the state’s smallest milking parlor and marking and selling handcrafted artisinal farmstead cheese curds and cave-aged cheeses.

Wisconsin, he said, is uniquely “the only place in the world that requires a cheesemaker’s license” to produce cheese.

Woods said Highfield Farm Creamery, which crafts nine farmstead cheese varieties currently including curds, cheddar, colby and soft cheeses, is looking to add another three varieties this year, including a bleu cheese.

Highfield Farm Creamery, where the cows are known by name and the farm-to-table concept spans mere hundreds of feet from barn to milking parlor to cheese-making creamery, aging caves and retail store, produces around 3,000 pounds of artisinal cheese annually, a number Woods said is dwarfed by larger cheese plants across Wisconsin and the nation where the daily cheese production runs the gamut from tens of thousands and hundreds of thousands of pounds to a million pounds.

“It’s very much like it used to be done,” Woods said of the old school milking, cheesemaking and cheese aging process at Highfield Farm Creamery.

Highfield Farm Creamery products are available at The Green Grocer & Deli, 24 W. Geneva St. (State Hwy. 67) in downtown Williams Bay; Pearce’s Farm Stand, W5740 N. Walworth Rd. in Walworth; Royal Oak Farm Orchard, 15908 Hebron Rd. in Harvard, Ill.; online through Alden Hills Organic Farms (aldenhillsorganicfarms.com); and on the menu at farm-to-table restaurant Fire 2 Fork, 2484 County Hwy. O South in Delavan.

After closures in 2020, 2021 and 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Woods said Highfield Farm Creamery’s popular small farmshop retail store in Linn is slated to reopen sometime this summer, the date still to be announced.

“We’re in the process of reopening it,” Woods said. “Watch our Facebook page.”

A video on the process of making artisinal farmstead cheese curds at Highfield Farm Creamery by Chicago public television station WTTW-11 is available online at https://interactive.wttw.com/chicago-on-vacation/watch?v=wisconsin-cheese-curds.

More funding approved

As part of the 2021-2023 biennial budget, Evers and the Legislature increased the available funding for Dairy Processor Grants to promote innovation and improve profitability throughout Wisconsin’s dairy industry.

Since 2014, DATCP has received 199 dairy processor grant proposals requesting more than $7 million. DATCP has funded 106 of those proposals, totaling $2 million.

To address the fact that there is more demand for Dairy Processor Grants than available funds, the Joint Finance Committee voted last month to provide an additional $300,000 annually for the Dairy Processor Grant Program on a one-time basis, bringing funding for the program to $500,000 each year.

“Dairy processors are key to Wisconsin’s position as a national and global leader in the dairy industry,” said DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski. “Our processors are constantly adapting, and it is clear that demand for these grants that support innovation is high.”

For more information on dairy processor grants, visit the DATCP website at https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/AgDevelopment/DairyDevelopment.aspx.

Class of 2022 University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate Taylor Schaefer, Wisconsin's 75th Alice in Dairyland, recently started her 1-year July 5, 2022-July 4, 2023 stint as a full-time communications professional for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP), educating the public about agriculture in Wisconsin. A native of Franksville in Racine County, active in 4_H and growing up on her family's 800-acre beef cattle farm, Schaefer exhibited at both the Wisconsin State Fair and the Racine County Fair as a youth. Grand Champion Hall at Wisconsin State Fair Park houses the fair's horticulture, textile, craft and culinary exhibits. The hall features bonsai, Ikebana, orchid, rose and Wisconsin Garden Club displays, dahlia and gladiolus shows, vegetable and herb shows, and exhibits showcasing blue ribbon winners of the Wisconsin State Fair;s culinary, photography, quilting, textile and craft competitions. A live food competition will be held Saturday, Aug. 13. Fairgoers with long memories will remember shaking hands with late U.S. Senator Bill Proxmire outside Grand Champion Hall back in the day. Busy honeybees are on display at the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair in the Wisconsin Products Pavilion, a showplace of Wisconsin agricultural and food products, including honey. Wisconsin agriculture is a big economic driver according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, contributing $104.8 billion annually to the state's economy. Food processing activity contributes $82.7 billion to industrial sales. Wisconsin is home to 64,100 farms on 14.2 million acres. 