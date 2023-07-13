Starting the club's new 2023-2024 program year, members of the nonprofit Geneva Lake West Rotary Club unanimously approved its new slate of officers at their July 6 noon lunch meeting at Abbey Resort in Fontana.

Club Executive Secretary Don Vandello oversaw the annual election.

Club officers of the 52-member service organization for 2023-2024 are Rich Hildebrandt, president; Bill Ring, vice president; Heidi Alten, president-elect; and Mary Hinske, treasurer. On an interim basis, the club's secretary position will be filled by a committee of Vandello, Alten and Hinske until the vacancy can be filled on a permanent basis.

Hildebrandt was sworn in by Rotary Internantional District 6270 Assistant District Governor Dawn Heath-Fiedler, of Elkhorn.

"This is a great honor to install your new president," she said.

"Rich Hildebrandt, you have been selected by the members of the Geneva Lake West Rotary Club to guide its affairs during the coming year," Heath-Fiedler told Hildebrandt. "You have been entrusted with an important responsibility that will help shape the club's future and it is an expression of confidence in your leadership. This year will be significant for Rotary, as we celebrate more than a century of the Rotary Foundation in doing good work in the world and continue our fight to end polio throughout the world and undertake new objectives like clean water, etcetera.

She then administered the oath of office to Hildebrandt.

"If you agree to accept the responsibility of leading the club and serving the club members, raise your right hand and respond with 'I will" to this pledge of office," Heath-Fiedler said. "Do you solemly swear that you will faithfully execute the officer of president of the Geneva Lake West Rotary Club, and that you will, to the best of your ability, give support and assistance to the district governor and to Rotary International, and that you will uphold the constitution and the bylaws of this club."

Answered Hildebrandt, "I will."

With the election Hildebrandt and his pledge of office, Phill Klamm becomes the Geneva Lake West Rotary Club's immediate past president.

Manitowoc-based District 6270, birthplace of Rotary International founder Paul Harris, encompasses 59 Rotary clubs in 14 southeastern Wisconsin counties — Walworth, Kenosha, Racine, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Washington, Sheboygan, Manitowoc, Marquette, Waushara, Fond du Lac, Winnebago and Green Lake counties.

Learn more

Based in Evanston, Ill. in north suburban Chicago, Rotary International, founded in 1905, encompasses more than 1.4 million members in more than 46,000 clubs around the world. Rotary is a humanitarian service organization bringing together business and professional leaders to provide community service, promote integrity, and advance goodwill, peace and understanding in the world.

For more information, visit https://www.rotary.org.

Information about the Geneva Lake West Rotary Club is available at https://rotary6270.org/clubinfo/geneva-lake-west-rotary or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/GLWRClub/.

