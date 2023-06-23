Chris-Craft Launch GTe all-electric concept boat Gage Marine in Williams Bay will be hosting a Chris-Craft VIP Experience on Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24, where they will unveil Chri…

Gage Marine will be hosting a Chris-Craft VIP Experience on Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24, where they will unveil Chris-Craft’s new Launch 25 GTe all-electric concept boat.

Customers and the public are invited to stop by Gage Marine's lakefront showroom, 1 Liechty Dr. in Williams Bay, from 3-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to see the concept boat, view other Chris-Craft boats currently in inventory, and get out on Geneva Lake for a test drive. RSVP for the event online at https://www.chriscraft.com/vip-experience-wi/.

The fully operational Launch 25 GTe, Chris-Craft’s first eco-friendly all-electric boat, is a zero emission, concept boat that includes a stern drive configuration with an electric motor and battery bank that replaces the engine and fuel systems.

Combining cutting-edge technology with classic Chris-Craft design, the fully operational, all-electric Launch 25 GTE concept boat was developed in partnership through the technical expertise of the Chris-Craft engineering team and the Advanced Technology Group at Winnebago Industries.

Powered by 12 lithium-ion batteries that have been integrated into the structure of the hull, the Launch 25 GTe is capable of reaching speeds up to 50 mph and has a run time of approximately two hours at normal operation. The custom user interface displays information such as RPM, battery life and range on the standard 10” Garmin screen.

The Launch 25 GTe, although fully operational, is a concept boat as Chris-Craft works to bring an electrified experience to the luxury boat market. Further testing will be conducted to refine a commercialized product. Timing is to be determined.

More information about the Launch 25 GTe can be found online at https://www.chriscraft.com/electric/.

Founded in 1873 and today operating locations in Williams Bay and Delavan, Gage Marine offers new and used boat sales, service, storage, boat club, in/out valet, and wake experience. For more information, visit gagemarine.com.

Founded in 1874 and headquartered in Sarasota, Fla., Chris-Craft is owned by Winnebago Industries, a publicly held company. Sold throughout the world, Chris-Craft is America’s oldest premium boat builder with over 140 global dealer locations. For more information, visit www.chriscraft.com

