Shining the spotlight on investing in facility upgrades at Big Foot Union High School, the Big Foot Board of Education on June 19 approved two big-ticket expenditures, including lighting upgrades for the school- and public-use Big Foot High School Auditorium.

The board green-lighted acceptance of a $100,290 estimate from Green Bay-based Lighthouse Productions, a division of Theatre Sound & Lighting, Inc., to upgrade and modernize the theatrical lighting system in the 550-seat auditorium, which is used by both the school and the nonprofit, public benefit Big Foot Community Fine Arts Foundation (http://bigfootfinearts.org).

Lighting upgrades will include a conversion from traditional stage spotlights and manually-changed color gel lighting filters to energy efficient color-shifting LED (light-emitting diode) stage lighting. LEDs are semiconductor diodes that glow when electric voltage is applied.

A $14,975,000 remodeling of the circa-1957 school, which did not include the auditorium, was performed in 1999-2000.

A referendum-funded auditorium renovation was undertaken in 2015-2016, with the facility completely gutted to modernize the space with ADA access modifications, new seating, new theatrical lighting, sound upgrades, new rigging systems and new curtains, among other improvements.

“To stay under budget they put in LED lights in the auditorium in the audience areas, but not on the stage,” noted Big Foot District Administrator Doug Parker. “At that time, technology had not come far enough and it (LED stage lighting) was really, really expensive and so they went with regular [stage] lighting at that time. Our biggest issue right now is we can’t change colors, we can’t do scenes. If you’ve been to any sort of production, it’s a must. When we do color right now, somebody has to get on a 10-foot ladder, climb up, and put a color gel over the light. It’s dangerous.”

Since the renovation, LED stage lighting technology has advanced exponentially and its costs have come down.

“It (changing to LED stage lighting) needed to be done,” Parker said. “Luckily, based on where we are financially, we were able to get that done this year. It’ll be more energy efficient, it will be easier to maneuver and manipulate, and it should be a great addition to the auditorium.”

Boiler replacements

School board members also approved a $199,625 quote from Waukesha-based Advanced Chiller Services LLC for the replacement of three of the nine boilers servicing the high school building.

“We had a boiler go down in January when it sprung a leak,” Parker said of the high school’s main boiler, which provides hot water throughout the building. “When the high school bought that [boiler] back in 2007, for economic reasons they bought aluminum. Aluminum boilers are extremely hard to keep the pH levels correct, so what happened is that it had basically eaten away itself from the inside out when it sprung that leak.”

The school’s three main aluminum boilers are being replaced with new stainless steel high efficiency units.

“You can imagine the difference in technology between 2007 and 2023,” Parker said. “It’s long overdue. We budget every year ... for just such an emergency so we don’t have to scrounge for money to try to cover the cost.”

Contract updated

The Board of Education approved update revisions to Big Foot Union High School’s ongoing bussing contract with Dousman-based Dousman Transport Co., Inc., a five-year rolling contract signed in 2022, following Reek Elementary School’s decision to transition its bus service from Dousman’s Delavan bus terminal at 1736 Hobbs Dr. to the company’s closer Lake Geneva bus terminal at N1889 County Hwy. H.

Big Foot, Walworth Elementary School and Fontana Elementary School will continue to be serviced out of Dousman’s Delavan terminal, which also serves the Delavan-Darien School District.

“They do a great job for us,” Parker said of Dousman Transport. “It’s just because Reek was leaving we had to update our contract.”

Personnel changes

In personnel matters, the Board of Education approved the resignation of English Language Learners teacher Jenny Valadez, of Venezuela, who joined the district for the 2022-2023 school year.

In related news, the school board approved entering into an intergovernmental cooperation agreement for the 2023-2024 school year with the Williams Bay School District, contracting for the 40% time services of Williams Bay High School English Language Learners teacher Anne Marie Gump, of Williams Bay.

Gump will teach 60% time at Williams Bay High School.

“To replace Jenny Valadez we’re going to share a teacher with Williams Bay,” Parker said. “We’re extremely happy to have Anne Marie. She comes with a plethora of experience ... All of the districts in our area are doing our best to share services and become as efficient as possible. Williams Bay and Big Foot have done some other things before and I think this is just another positive step in that direction. She’s gonna be a great addition to our staff.”

Insurance renewal

With the July 1 approach of the district’s new 2023-2024 fiscal and school year, the Board of Education approved a $155,955 renewal insurance premium with Lancaster-based TRICOR Insurance, Inc. for the 153-employee, 505-student school district, up 17.5576% from the district’s $132,672 premium with TRICOR for the 2022-2023 school year.

The $155,955 insurance renewal premium encompasses $119,424 for property, inland marine, general liability, crime, automobile, data compromise, linebacker and umbrella insurance, up from $93,494, and $36,542 for workers compensation coverage, down slightly from $39,178.

Parker said the increase in the overall premium was driven by increasing property values, as well as several other factors.

“A lot of schools get damaged, whether that be from storms and wind, tornadoes and whatever, or some kind of damage from vandalism,” he noted. “Replacing that kind of stuff is costing more and more, just because of the increased cost of materials and labor, and inflation in general ... We’ve had some doozy storms over the past couple of years and we’ve had some wind issues with our tennis courts, and there was a lightning strike, I want to say two years ago, that took out a transformer ... The increase is based on that knowledge.”

WIAA membership

In advance of an Aug. 1 application deadline, the Big Foot Board of Education approved its annual one-year membership renewal with the Stevens Point-based Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) for select Grades 9-12 sports.

The WIAA membership renewal comes at no cost to the Big Foot Union High School District.

A WIAA Board of Control April 2015 suspension of dues and fees until the 2017-18 school year became permanent as a result of membership action at its 2017 annual meeting.

Sports included in Big Foot’s membership renewal with the WIAA includes a new girls wrestling co-op for the 2023-2024 school year with Williams Bay High School.

Sports included in the WIAA membership renewal include:

Boys — baseball, basketball, cross country, football, golf, hockey, soccer, swim and dive, tennis, track and field, and wrestling.

Girls — basketball, cross country, soccer, softball, swim and dive, tennis, track and field, volleyball and wrestling.

Budget revisions

The board approved Business Manager Laura Long’s proposed end-of-year revisions to Big Foot’s current budget, which runs from July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023.

“At the beginning of each year, we make a budget based upon our best estimation of what we’re gonna spend in each account,” Parker explained. “It doesn’t always go that way. At the end of the year we do a budget revision. We’re spending the exact same amount of money. We’re just allocating it in different accounts.”

Meetings

In other developments at the June 19 meeting, board members set Wednesday, July 12 at 5 p.m. as the date and time for their annual goal retreat.

And it was announced that the next regularly-scheduled meeting of the Board of Education will be held Monday, July 17, 7 p.m., in the lecture hall at Big Foot Union High School, 401 Devils Lane in Walworth.

36 photos from the Big Foot High School Class of 2023 Commencement Ceremony Yaritza Bernal Class of 2023 Big Foot High School Commencement Ceremony Eli Gerdes Big Foot High School graduates Class of 2023 Big Foot High School Commencement Ceremony Nicole Wardlow Class of 2023 Big Foot High School Commencement Ceremony David Hernandez Giulianna Sandstrom Jaqueline Mercado Casteneda Brooke Brown Itzel Ruiz Hernandez and Evan Langelund Gabe Wilikens Eddy Malbaes Jax Hertel Max Doubek Evan Penniman Maya Morand Steven Hollen Vicente Leon Kate Chappell Big Foot High School graduates Class of 2023 Big Foot High School Commencement Ceremony Class of 2023 Big Foot High School Commencement Ceremony Class of 2023 Big Foot High School Commencement Ceremony Big Foot High School graduates Class of 2023 Big Foot High School Commencement Ceremony Big Foot High School graduates Big Foot High School graduates Big Foot High School graduates Big Foot concert band Big Foot High School graudates Doug Parker, Jeremy Andersen, Kate Chappell, Mike Welden, Bailey Racky Jeremy Andersen Jace Daniels and Tyler Heck Big Foot choir