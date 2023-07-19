Despite “questions, concerns” raised by Williams Bay Fire Department EMS Director Rich Gluth, Williams Bay Village Board trustees on July 17 voted to approve Resolution R-45-23 — a first amendment to the May 2022 EMS intergovermental agreement between the villages of Williams Bay and Fontana.

Recommended for approval by the board’s Protective Services Committee, the first addendum contains two amendments governing costs associated with the EMS service agreement, as well as an ambulance use lease agreement.

Williams Bay contracts with the Fontana Fire Department to provide EMS services to the 2,953-resident village.

Gluth requested that trustees “put a hold of at least 60 days” on voting on the resolution, citing his questions and concerns about provisions in the proposed amendment addendum around the leasing of Williams Bay’s ambulance to Fontana, noting materials were received just prior to the July 4 Independence Day holiday and the July 5 Protective Services Committee meeting.

“The holiday week I was out of state,” Gluth said. “It afforded me no opportunity whatsover to speak to the Protective Services Committee on our questions, concerns and observations on the lease agreement ... As result of that, that’s why I’m here tonight ... We only have one ambulance currently in service in the village. If it’s voted on tonight, that decision could leave Williams Bay Rescue with no ambulance to respond to second calls, MABAS calls, village standby, things like that, if we do not stipulate how that ambulance is used by Fontana in greater detail, because right now there are no true details on the usage in the agreement ... Otherwise, right now, the agreement gives total discretion to the Fontana chief ... You’re giving him the opportunity to do what he wishes with the ambulance when he wishes. That really does give him full control of our Williams Bay ambulance and, as it’s written right now, myself as responsible for EMS for the fire department, I have absolutely no say in my ambulance. It’s totally up to him how he’s gonna use it. If it does pass as it’s written now, the only other alternative solution is that we take the ambulance we’ve put out of service and is scheduled to go to auction ... and start putting the old ambulance back in service, which would require some effort. That’s why I’m asking for at least a 60-day hold on the agreement tonight ... This has to do with having an ambulance available. All I’m asking is we try to make changes in the ambulance [lease], because otherwise if we don’t then you have a rescue squad and members that won’t be able to respond because we don’t have an ambulance ... I want you all to make some sort of determination as to whether or not we can continue to have an ambulance in this community, that we have the opportunity to have an ambulance to respond to second calls. If not, there’s no reason to continue with Williams Bay Rescue Squad.”

Additionally, Gluth said he felt there were other items in the intergovernmental agreement addendum “that I don’t think are in the interest of the village as well.” He did not elaborate.

With the Protective Services Committee’s July 5 recommendation to the village board to approve passage of Resolution R-45-23, trustees felt compelled to move ahead despite Gluth’s request and stated concerns.

“There were two [fire department] officers there from Fontana and the committee had lengthy discussions with them and they demonstrated a need and they talked about how they need to have the flexibility of using and integrating that ambulance,” said Trustee Jim D’Alessandro, who had been present at the July 5 Protective Services Committee meeting as an observer. “Why wasn’t somebody from Williams Bay [Fire] at that meeting?”

Trustee Rob Umans said he was “perplexed” that use of the Williams Bay ambulance was an issue.

As the contracted provider of 24/7 paramedic level emergency medical services to Williams Bay, Umans said Fontana deserved “free reign” flexiblity to use Williams Bay’s ambulance “because they’re the one that make the calls.”

“And that ambulance, at least during the day, is almost always here,” Umans noted. “And it’s not like we get a boatload of calls here. We get maybe one a day, sometimes two. I’m kind of really perplexed that this is an issue here.”

Village President Bill Duncan expressed a desire to move ahead with the first amendment to the intergovernmenal EMS agreement between Williams Bay and Fontana.

“We have an obligation to provide an ambulance to Fontana ... and I think we’ve diddled with this so long we just need to get this approved and signed,” Duncan said. “I’m ready to move forward, frankly.”

The motion to approved the resolution passed unanimously.

Contract amendment

In other news, the Williams Bay Village Board approved passage of Resolution R-46-23, authorizing a first amendment to the village’s 2018 zoning administration services agreement with Twin Lakes-based Schaeffer Municipal Services, LLC to accommodate the firm’s request to change its office hours at Williams Bay Village Hall to Tuesdays from 2-5 p.m., and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The approved resolution also revised the adequate notice period for agreement termination from 30 days to 90 days.

Scanning project

Trustees approved passage of Resolution R-44-23, authorizing an inflation-adjusted statement of work with Madison-based Gordon Flesch Co., Inc. for Category No. 1 work scanning village clerk minutes, resolutions and ordinances and converting them to searchable electronic documents.

The approved adjustment statement of work between the village and Flesch increases project costs from $4,284 on Dec. 19, 2022 to $4,436 on July 7, 2023, a $152 inflation-adjusted increase.

Hwy. 67 engine braking

Trustees approved the first reading and waived the second reading of proposed Ordinance 2023-06, which would amend Section 345-8 of the Village Code of Ordinances governing engine braking to comply with Wisconsin Department of Transportation policy.

The Wisconsin DOT is only permitting signs stating “Engine Brake Mufflers Required” adjacent to State Hwy. 67 within the village.

Trustees will hold a final vote on the proposed amendment at their Aug. 21 meeting.

Pier permit tabled

Williams Bay trustees tabled action on a pier permit request filed by Fort Charles 3655 LLC of Buffalo Grove, Ill. to have Walworth-based Austin Pier Service, Inc. replace an existing 85-foot pier on Geneva Lake at 154-4 Wood St. (Baywood Estates Condominiums) with a proposed 100-foot pier.

The layout and placement of the two pier slips would remain the same under the proposed plan.

The village is awaiting receipt of a copy of an approved DNR permit for the proposed pier.

Deadlocked vote

In other pier-related news, Williams Bay trustees came to a 3-3 deadlock vote on proposed Ordinance 2023-07, which would amend Chapter 281-1H of the Village Code of Ordinances regulating the location and placement of boat piers and slips on Geneva Lake within the village.

The amendment would require existing and new piers be painted white “for safety and aesthetic reasons,” with pier numbering in black on the end of piers to be plainly seen from navigable waters.

Duncan and trustees Umans and Adam Jaramillo voted in favor of passage, while trustees Steve Russell, Lowell Wright and D’Alessandro dissented. Trustee George Vlach was not in attendance.

Operators license approvals

Trustees approved the following operators license applications:

Original Licenses —Jenna Bearder, Lake Geneva, Lake Geneva Cruise Line; Meaghan Biba, Genoa City, Gage Marine/Lake Geneva Cruise Line; Camilla Rossow, Elkhorn, Gage Marine; Sage Esther Scherzer, Elkhorn, Gage Marine/Lake Geneva Cruise Line; Richard R. Umbel, Burlington, Lake Geneva Cruise Line; Ava Ocker, Lake Geneva, Lake Geneva Cruise Line; Bruce W. Foss, Williams Bay, Gage Marine; Jennifer Frischmann, Arlington Heights, Ill., Lake Geneva Cruise Line; and Ethan Thomas Connelly, Walworth, Gage Marine.

Renewal Licenses — Taylor Blair, Burlington, Pier 290/Gage Marine; Brandon Stevens, Williams Bay, Pier 290/Gage Marine; Benjamin Loy Burling, Burlington, Gage Marine; Anthony James Curtis, Elkhorn, Gage Marine/Lake Geneva Cruise Line; and Philip A. Johnson, Delavan, Lake Geneva Cruise Line.

Temporary Licenses — Anthony Owen Ashley, Williams Bay, Williams Bay Fine Arts & Music Fest, July 29-30; and Sandra Johnson, Williams Bay, Williams Bay Fine Arts & Music Fest, July 29-30.

Anniversary noted

Duncan recognized Williams Bay Police Department Officer Bill Borgen for his 20 years of service to the Village of Williams Bay.

Borgen started his law enforcement career in Williams Bay in 2001 as a part-time patrol officer, also working at the time with the City of Delavan and the Geneva Lake Law Enforcement Agency (GLLEA). Borgen was hired full-time by the Village of Williams Bay in 2003.

Over his 20-year full-time tenure with the Williams Bay Police Department, Borgen has served in a variety of roles including patrol officer, as the department’s defense and tactics instructor, and most recently as school resource officer (SRO) in partnership with the Williams Bay School District.

“I want to recognize his dedicated service to the village police department for those years,” Duncan said. “He’s done a great job for us.”

Other news

In other developments at the July 17 meeting, the Williams Bay Village Board:

Approved Duncan’s appointment of former village trustee Don Parker to Williams Bay’s Extraterritorial Zoning Board of Appeals.

Approved passage of Resolution R-40-23, authorizing budget amendment reallocation of $928,077 in funds from the General Fund Tax Levy to the 2023 Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Intergovernmental Agreement Tax Levy, and reallocation of $763,532 from Rescue Department Intergovernmental Agreement General Fund expenditures to 2023 EMS Intergovernmental Agreement expenditures.

Approved passage of Resolution R-41-23, authorizing the issuance of Temporary Class B Beer and Class B Wine licenses for the Williams Bay Lioness-Lions Club for bingo on Sept. 7 at the Williams Bay Lions Club Fieldhouse, 270 Elkhorn Rd. (State Hwy. 67).

Approved passage of Resolution R-42-23, authorizing the issuance of a Temporary Class B Fermented Malt Beverage license for the Williams Bay Lioness-Lions Club for bingo on Oct. 5, Nov. 5, Dec. 7, Jan. 4, Feb. 1 and March 7 at the Williams Bay Lions Club Fieldhouse, 270 Elkhorn Rd. (State Hwy. 67).

Approved passage of Resolution R-43-23, authorizing the issuance of Temporary Class B Fermented Malt Beverage and Temporary Class B Wine licenses to the Williams Bay Cultural Arts Alliance for its 48th annual Williams Bay Fine Arts & Music Fest on July 29-30 at Edgewater Park.

Reviewed second quarter 2023 and year-to-date legal fee data from Janesville-based village legal counsel Consigny Law Firm, S.C. Second quarter legal fees were $16,085. Year to date, the village’s legal fees from Consigny total $33,715. A total of $50,000 was budgeted for legal fees.

