Bay School Board approves $11,631,986 tax levy; Property tax mill rate drops four cents

Meeting in a brief special session on Oct. 24, the Williams Bay Board of Education approved setting an $11,631,986 all-funds property tax levy for 2023, a 16.17% increase.

The property tax levy includes $8,114,531 for General Fund 10, $478,473 for Fund 38 non-referendum debt service, $2,895,206 for Fund 39 referendum-approved debt service, and $143,776 for Fund 80 community service.

With the board’s approval of the district levy, the district property tax mill rate dropped 0.44% or four cents from $7.35 per $1,000 in assessed property valuation in 2022 to $7.31 per $1,000 in assessed property valuation for 2023, with a tax impact of $731 per $100,000 of home value.

By comparison, the Williams Bay School district’s property tax levy mill rate was $8.14 per $1,000 in assessed property valuation in both 2020 and 2021, $8.24 in 2019, $7.91 in 2018, $8.36 in 2017 and $8.23 in 2016.

Contributing to the decline in the mill rate were sharply higher equalized property values in the district, which rose 16.69% year to year from $1,382,814,200 to $1,590,215,832.

The board approved the district’s balanced 2022-2023 $10,717,501 General Fund 10 budget, which maintains the district’s $3,513,565 fund balance, a level equal to 32.78% of annual expenditures.

“The mill rate dropped $0.04 while still allowing $1.5 million to be levied for defeasance,” district business manager Jennifer Frederick later noted. “Defeasance is the act of paying off debt early. This is outside the funding formula that restricts our levy capacity for general operations. Districts are allowed by state law to levy additional funds for Fund 39 for debt service. This is outside the revenue limit. So because the district can’t budget any additional funds for operations, they elected to levy additional for debt service. This allows the district to pay off debt early, saving the district interest costs, especially given the ‘fiscal cliff’ that us and most other school districts in the state are facing in the near future.”

The next regular meeting of the Williams Bay Board of Education is set for Monday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m., in the lecture center at Williams Bay High School, 500 W. Geneva St. (State Hwy. 67) in Williams Bay.