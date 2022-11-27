spotlight
Today in sports history: Nov. 27
In 1994, Joe Montana of the Kansas City Chiefs becomes the fifth quarterback to surpass 40,000 passing yards in a 10-9 loss at Seattle. See more sports moments from this date:
In 1994, Joe Montana of the Kansas City Chiefs becomes the fifth quarterback to surpass 40,000 passing yards in a 10-9 loss at Seattle. See more sports moments from this date:
Angela Lansbury. Bill Russell. Loretta Lynn. The Queen. These are the entertainers, leaders, athletes and other notable people we lost this year.
Top photos of the day as selected by the Associated Press.
In 2011, NASA’s Curiosity rover blasted off from the Kennedy Space Center on an 8 1/2-month, 354 million-mile journey to Mars, and more events…
In 1980, Roberto Duran quits with 16 seconds to go in the eighth round, allowing Sugar Ray Leonard to regain the WBC welterweight title. See m…
Here are some of the notable people celebrating birthdays today, including Amy Grant, Christina Applegate, Jerry Ferrara, Kathryn Crosby, Mark…
Here are some of the top photos of the week, as selected by the Associated Press.
In 1963, Jack Ruby shot and mortally wounded Lee Harvey Oswald, the accused assassin of President John F. Kennedy, and more events that happen…
In 1963, John F. Kennedy, the 35th President of the United States, was shot to death during a motorcade in Dallas, and more events that happen…
In 1991, Desmond Howard returns a punt against rival No. 18 Ohio State for a touchdown, celebrating with his “Heisman Pose.” See more sports m…
In 1986, the Iran-Contra affair erupted as President Ronald Reagan and Attorney General Edwin Meese revealed that profits from secret arms sal…