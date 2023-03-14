WHITEWATER — Woodwinds and vocal jazz round out the performances this month by the UW-Whitewater Department of Music.

The next concert in the school’s Music Mosaics series is by the department’s woodwind faculty Thursday, March 16, at 7:30 p.m.

On Sunday, March 19, at 4 p.m., the Chamber Singers and Vocal Jazz Ensemble performs.

Both concerts are at the Light Recital Hall in the Greenhill Center of the Arts, 950 W. Main St., Whitewater.

The Department of Music faculty performing March 16 includes Christian Ellenwood, clarinet; Matthew Sintchak, saxophone; and guest artists. All proceeds from the Music Mosaics series go directly toward scholarships for Department of Music students.

The Chamber Singers & Vocal Jazz Ensemble will be conducted by Robrert Gehrenbeck and Sharri VanAlstine.

To premiere March 19 is “We Are On Native Land,” a choral land-acknowledgement statement by Mohican composer Brent Michael Davids, with guest American Indian performers.

Also on the program is “A Lover’s Journey, settings of James Joyce and William Shakespeare,” by Minnesota composer Libby Larsen.

Larsen will be the featured guest composer at UW-Whitewater’s inaugural SpringFest, a festival for high school musicians that is scheduled for May 20.

Tickets for the March 16 concert are $14 adults, $12 ages 65 and older, and $8 for those under age 18.

For the March 19 concert, tickets are $10 adults, $8 ages 65 and older and those under the age of 18.

Tickets are available online at tickets.uww.edu or by calling 262-472-2222. There is a $2 surcharge if purchased at the door at the time of the event.