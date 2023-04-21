A venue for outdoor concerts, weddings, private events and lectures is one of the options being proposed for the former Hillmoor Golf Course property.

Mayor Charlene Klein proposed a natural amphitheater as a potential amenity for the former golf course property during the Hillmoor Ad Hoc Committee meeting, April 13.

Klein proposed an amphitheater that could seat about 200 people and could be used for symphony orchestra concerts, opera performances, plays, lectures and library programs.

The amphitheater also could be rented for outdoor weddings and private events.

"We're not trying to be Alpine Valley or even Music by the Lake," Klein said. "It's just small performances, but it would a possible revenue generator which I think is an important aspect."

Klein said, during community workshop meetings that were held earlier this year regarding potential uses for Hillmoor, several residents indicated that they would like the property to include a venue for outdoor concerts and other events.

"It speaks to the wishes of the community input sessions," Klein said. "Members of the community were asking for a nature environment at Hillmoor and a place for enjoying performances."

Klein said the amphitheater could coincide with other uses that are approved for the property.

"It could easily be integrated with whatever else we decide will go out there, whether that's a golf course or just paths or gazebos or whatever we decide," Klein said.

The mayor said a local resident has proposed to donate about $10,000 to help plan and design the amphitheater if it is approved. The city also could receive a grant from the Lake Geneva Tourism Commission to help fund the project.

"Whatever we decide to do with the property, whether it's a golf course or whatever, I think you're going to find people responding to this and saying, 'I would like to step up and help,'" Klein said.

City officials recently purchased the former Hillmoor Golf Course property from White River Holdings LLC for about $6 million.

The Hillmoor Ad Hoc Committee was formed to help city officials find potential uses for the property.

Some of the options that have been proposed include a new campus for the Geneva Lakes Family YMCA and nature trails along the perimeter of the former golf course.

Other potential uses for the property are set to be presented to the Hillmoor Ad Hoc Committee during the upcoming months.

The city council will make the final decision on what type of amenities will be established on the property.