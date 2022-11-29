Looking for gift wrapping in Lake Geneva? Call That's a Wrap

That’s A Wrap! is a gift wrapping and gift storage business in Lake Geneva.
Call or text 262-749-8123 to schedule a time to drop off or pick up your gifts at N3475 Springfield Road, Lake Geneva, WI 53147 (Behind Dollar General on Highway H).
$3 for small items (Books, Jewelry, Watch, CD, etc)
$5 for medium items (Shirt Boxes, Board Games, iPod, Small Toys, etc)
$7 for large items (Kitchen Appliances, Bedding Sets, Medium Toys, etc)
$8 for extra large items (TV’s, Large Toys, Suitcases, etc)
All prices include gift wrap, ribbon, bow and gift tag.
Need a box?
Box purchases prices
Small = $0.50
Medium = $1
Large = $2
Extra Large = $4
Storage is also available.
No storage space? Have snoopers? No problem! Store your presents here until the big day.
Storage is $5 a week per customer.
Credit Cards are accepted with a 3.5% processing fee.