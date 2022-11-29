 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Looking for gift wrapping in Lake Geneva? Call That's a Wrap

That’s A Wrap! is a gift wrapping and gift storage business in Lake Geneva.

Call or text 262-749-8123 to schedule a time to drop off or pick up your gifts at N3475 Springfield Road, Lake Geneva, WI 53147 (Behind Dollar General on Highway H).

$3 for small items (Books, Jewelry, Watch, CD, etc)

$5 for medium items (Shirt Boxes, Board Games, iPod, Small Toys, etc)

$7 for large items (Kitchen Appliances, Bedding Sets, Medium Toys, etc)

$8 for extra large items (TV’s, Large Toys, Suitcases, etc)

All prices include gift wrap, ribbon, bow and gift tag.

Need a box?

Box purchases prices

Small = $0.50

People are also reading…

Medium = $1

Large = $2

Extra Large = $4

Storage is also available.

No storage space? Have snoopers? No problem! Store your presents here until the big day.

Storage is $5 a week per customer.

Credit Cards are accepted with a 3.5% processing fee.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular