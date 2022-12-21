William Higgins

Oct. 30, 1954—Dec. 5, 2022

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL—William “Bill” Higgins, 68, of Arlington Heights, IL passed away unexpectedly on December 5, 2022. Bill grew up in Williams Bay, WI where his love of fishing, boating and golf was inspired. His favorite past times included cooking, family gatherings, and playing guitar. Bill worked for the CBOE, Chicago Board of Options Exchange for 30 years and in more recent years part-time at Crest Furniture.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, John and Dorothy Higgins, and his sister, Julie Higgins. He is survived by his wife, Colleen Higgins (nee Shanahan); and his children: Hannah Higgins, Riley Higgins, and Kally Higgins; his eight siblings: Mary (Don) Delchambre, Jack (Sandy) Higgins, Patty (Ken) Spotz, Jerre (Dave) Burrough, Dorothy (Greg) Gerber, Joan (Bob) Abrams, Terry Higgins, and Bonnie (Joe) Martin, and his in-laws, Mary (Brent) Blundell, John (Lydia) Shanahan, the late Bridget (Mel) Otero and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation was Friday, December 9, 2022, at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Funeral Mass was Saturday, December 10, 2022, at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 137 Dewey Ave., Fontana-On-Geneva Lake, WI.

Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.