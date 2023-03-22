Sept. 18, 1936—March 15, 2023

FONTANA—William E. Dowling was born September 18, 1936 in Oneida, NY to William E. and Mildred E. (Williams) Dowling. He passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at his home in Fontana, WI.

William was a Veteran of the U.S. Airforce and served active duty in 1961 and 1962 in Berlin, Germany.

Born and raised in Oneida, NY, Bill attended and graduated with a Business degree in Economics from LeMoyne College outside of Syracuse, NY, and went into sales. He sold Porcelain China for many years working for Royal Wooster Spode and Boehm Porcelain. Later in his career Bill worked in banking at Skokie Federal, Comerica Bank and LaSalle (BofA).

He married Bonnie (Fobare) on August 26, 1967 in Oneida, NY. He loved vacationing on Sanibel Island, FL and also enjoyed restoring old furniture for his antique shop of 40 years in Ridgefield, IL. He had a tremendous sense of humor and was always making his friends and family laugh. Bill loved watching each of his grandchildren grow through the years and could be seen cheering on the sidelines during their sporting events.

He was loved and will be severely missed by his wife of nearly 56 years, Bonnie (Fobare) Dowling; sons: William L. (Maureen) Dowling of New Berlin, WI, and Timothy J. (Lisa) Dowling of McHenry, IL; grandchildren: Katie, Michael, Bill, Megan, Marie and Jacob; sister, Kathleen Dowling of Jamesville, NY; as well as several in-laws, nieces and nephews and close friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Mary Dowling.

A memorial mass will be celebrated at St. Benedicts Catholic Church, 137 Dewey Ave., Fontana on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with mass to follow at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Aurora at Home Hospice at

https://secure.aahgiving.org/site/Donation2?5055.donation=form1&df_id=5055&mfc_pref=T or mailed to Aurora at Home Hospice, 3075 Highland Pkwy., Suite 600, Downers Grove, IL 60515.

For more information call Toynton Funeral Home at 262-275-2171.