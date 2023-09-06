Feb. 13, 1939—Aug. 28, 2023

WALWORTH—Bill was born on February 13, 1939 in Elkhorn at what would come to be known Lakeland Medical Center to Harley Ellis and Verda Mae (Amburn) Austin. He passed away on Monday, August 28, 2023 at Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn.

Bill and Helen were high school sweethearts and recently celebrated 65 years of marriage.

Bill founded Austin Pier Service in 1963. He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose earning the prestigious Pilgrim degree.

He was a lifelong fan and season ticket holder of the Green Bay Packers. During his children’s school years, Bill was a member of the Walworth Elementary School Board and continued to serve long after his children graduated. He never missed a home football game, particularly when his grandsons were playing.

Once retired, Bill and Helen spent many years wintering in Donna, TX. When at home in Walworth, WI he was an avid camper and enjoyed the annual Austin Family Campout.

Bill was an amazing gardener who took pride in his efforts which resulted in County Fair Champion awards for his vegetables and canned goods. Bill always found time to meet with friends at the diner for their morning coffee clutch or a competitive game of Euchre.

Most of all, Bill raised his family with love, respect, and faith. He instilled in his children his core family values and strong work ethic. These values now live on in his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Bill is survived by his wife, Helen Lorraine (Baars) Austin, whom he married on July 12, 1958 in Walworth; his children: Debra (Shawn) Sullivan, Diana (Michael) Haeberlin, Elizabeth (Darrell) Frederick, Michael (Dona) Austin, and David Austin; grandchildren: Katherine, Tyler, Kyle, Benjamin, Travis, Alexandra, William, Collin, Rorick, Matthew, Finley, and Scout; 12 great-grandchildren; and his sister, Susan (Paul) Lavin.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandsons: Ryan Sullivan and Brody Austin.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 7, 2023 from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Toynton’s Walworth Funeral Home, 328 Kenosha St., Walworth and again on Friday, September 8, 2023 at Brick Church, N1509 Brick School Rd., Walworth from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM. Following the service will be an optional procession to the lakefront and past Austin Pier Service, concluding at Brick Church Cemetery for burial.

Memorial Contributions may be given to Helen for a lakeside Bench or to Brick Church.

For more information contact the funeral home at 262-275-217.