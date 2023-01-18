William Bennett Kirkland

June 2, 1934—Jan. 10, 2023

DULUTH, MN—William Bennett “Bill” Kirkland departed this earthly life on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at the age of 88 peacefully at a care center in Duluth, Minnesota. Bill was born June 2, 1934.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents Ira Byrd Kirkland and Marcella Bennett, as well as sisters, Virginia and Ella. He is survived and missed by his wife, Lenore of 63 years; and his children: Laura, Kay, Chris, Steve, Craig, and Celeste. Forever cherished and remembered as “Grandpa” by his nine grandchildren: Justin, Whitney, McKenzie, Amanda, Ryan, Noah, Brandon, Kapani, and Alex.

Bill’s heart of this world may have failed but his spirit was stubbornly strong. His many outdoor activities, travels, and adventures were his true passion to living life, a passion he passed onto his family and friends. His legacy will carry on forever reminding us that activity controls our character and attitude.

There are no words that can express how grateful and blessed we are to the many caregivers for Bill’s final months of comfort and care. Thank you very much.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org.