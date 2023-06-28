Wilbert D. Feldbusch

Dec. 8, 1930 - May 29, 2023

Wilbert D. Feldbusch, age 92, died May 29, 2023. He was born in Evansville, IN on December 8, 1930. The son of the late Clarence and Ethel (Cheshire) Feldbusch.

On April 16, 1949, he was united in marriage to Mildred Annie Seitz. He worked for 30 years as a custodian for New Trier High School in Winnetka, IL. During his life he enjoyed going golfing, fishing and bowling.

Survived by his wife, Annie; father to: Pamela Munson, Jeffrey Feldbusch, and Timothy Feldbusch; grandfather to: Erik (Ashlie) Munson, Michelle Feldbusch, and Nathan Feldbusch; great-grandfather of: Dawson and Nora Munson; brother to Juanita McDaniels. He was preceded in death by his brothers: Elmer Feldbusch, Clarence Feldbusch, Paul Feldbusch, Vic Feldbusch, Walter Feldbusch; and sisters: Cecile Myers, Dorothy Green, and Madeline Moore.

A Time of Sharing will be held on July 8, 2023, at 1:00 PM at the Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, 113 Freeman St., Genoa City, WI. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until the time of sharing at the funeral home.

Memorials in his name may be made to Alzheimer's Association.

Online condolences Haaselockwoodfhs.com.