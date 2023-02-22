April 27, 1937—Feb. 8, 2023

On Wednesday, February 8, Wendell John Heaton, loving husband, father, and brother, died at age 85 while vacationing in Aruba.

John was born in Creston, IA on April 4, 1937 to Wendell George and Helen (Lichty) Heaton, but soon moved to Bellevue, NE where his father was a gladiola farmer. John graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in horticulture and immediately joined the Air Force. He flew C130’s for nine years and did multiple tours in Vietnam.

John left the Air Force in 1968 to run Knupper Nursery in Palatine, IL, until it was sold in 2018. John is a former President of the Illinois Nurseryman’s Association. John was also very active in the Palatine community, being a former President of Rotary and former Chairman of the Palatine Chamber of Commerce.

John had a special zest for life and especially loved playing tennis and traveling. He was a certified scuba diver and loved riding horses. He was proud of the fact that he had visited all seven continents, but his real pride was learning to ride a motorcycle at 80 years old. He and his wife Sue rode their bikes the entire length of Rte 66, they rode the Tail of the Dragon in the Smoky Mountains, they rode around the Great Lakes. They rode to Sturgis and to Washington DC. Then they bought an RV and kept exploring the USA.

He will be remembered for his adventurous spirit and his love of life. John and his wife Sue had recently moved to the Lake Geneva area from their North Barrington home. A Celebration of Life will be held in late April. Details will be posted on his FaceBook page.