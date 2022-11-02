April. 3, 1932—Oct. 17, 2022

MINNETONKA, MN—Wayne David Yanke died October 17, 2022. Born to Anna and Herman Yanke on April 3, 1932 near Lyons, WI.

Moved to Lake Geneva prior to elementary school and lived there until graduation from LGHS. Enlisted in the US Navy during the Korean War. Received Electrical Engineering Degree from U-WI-Madison.

Moved to Minneapolis, MN with family and received Business degree from U-Minn. Retired from General Mills.

Survived by wife Beverly; son, Scott; granddaughter, Kaitlyn; and great-granddaughter, Karina; stepchildren: Jim, Jean and Julie (Ron); step-grandchildren: Dan (Leslie), Mike, Charlie, James, Jason, Jessi and Jonathan; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, daughter Diane, four sisters, Marion, Mildred, Kathryn, Jean, niece Irene Mutter, step-grandson, David.

Private Interment at Fort Snelling, Minneapolis MN.