June 22, 1935—Aug. 6, 2023

MOUNT PROSPECT, IL—Walter John “Bud” Nohelty was born June 22, 1935, in Lake Geneva, WI, to Walter and Lauretta Nohelty. He passed away, August 6, 2023, at his home in Mount Prospect.

Beloved husband for 66 years of Elizabeth “Bette” (nee Nichols); loving father of: Kathy (Tom) Walczak, Lori (Joe) Stanger, Cindy, Kerry (Carlos) Molina, Mary (John) Fitzpatrick, Kevin and Sean; cherished grandfather of: Kay (Josh), Nicholas (Tristine), Jack, Sarah, Karter, Mackenzie, Joseph, Maggie, Maeve and the late Fiona; devoted great-grandfather of: Kipling and Wolfric.

Proud Alumnus of the University of Notre Dame.

Services were held on Friday, August 11, 2023, at St. Emily Church, 1400 E. Central Rd., Mount Prospect, IL. Interment at All Saints Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to University of Notre Dame Architecture Student Opportunity Fund or American Lung Association.

Condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168.