Dec. 4, 1925—Sept. 22, 2022

LAKE GENEVA—Wallace E. Tibbitts, 96, of the Lake Geneva area passed away on September 22, 2022 at Golden Years of Lake Geneva. Wallace, or Wally as he was know to his family and friends, was born on December 4, 1925 to the late William and Margret (Phillips) Tibbitts in Hebron, IL.

Wally was a member of the graduating Class of 1942 from Hebron, IL. From September 8, 1943 till March 22, 1946 Wally proudly served in The United States Navy.

On December 17, 1955 in Hebron, IL, Wally was united into marriage to the late Martha Rose Williams.

Wally is survived by his one daughter, Gayle (Jay) Schwarz. Wally was proceeded in death by his wife of 57 years, Martha. Wally was also proceeded in death by his parents, William and Margret, and one brother, Gordon.

Memorial service for Wally will be held Friday, May 5, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. in the Main Chapel of Derrick Funeral Home. Visitation will be held after the service from 11:00 a.m. till 12:00 p.m.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy the family has asked that you make a donation in Wally’s name to Aurora at Home Hospice.

