Valerie S. Obenauf

Oct. 19, 1966 - Aug. 11, 2022

ZENDA - Valerie S. Obenauf, 55, of Zenda, WI, passed away peacefully on August 11, 2022, at Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn.

Born on October 19, 1966 to the late Victor and Louise (Wenzlaff) Obenauf, Valerie is survived by her brother Terry Obenauf. She was preceded in death by Paul and Mike Obenauf.

Valerie was a valued employee at Walmart, where she worked in the Deli Department. She additionally spent time working at the Geneva Inn.

A visitation will be held at the funeral home 515 Center St., Lake Geneva on September 18, 2022 from 1:00-2:30 p.m., followed by a service at 2:30 p.m. Interment will take place at Linn Hebron Cemetery.

Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Steinke Chapel of Lake Geneva, is proudly serving the family.