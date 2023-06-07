1937—2023

LAKE GENEVA—Ursula “Ummie” Motsinger, of Lake Geneva, WI, died on April 22, 2023. Born in 1937, she was 85 years young.

Ursula Mary Guinan, an Irish lass, was born in rural DeWitt to William and Mary (Downey) Guinan. She lived her early years on the family farm near DeWitt, IA before graduating from Marycrest College and being employed as a teacher.

A reading specialist for many years, she settled into 2nd grade teaching, nurturing a love for learning and reading with all the children she taught. Visiting Ireland several times, she spent time teaching abroad in Galway, Ireland. Her love for teaching continued well beyond a typical retirement age; her love for reading continued until her death.

On May 20, 1943, she married William “Bill” Motsinger at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in DeWitt. Ursula and Bill lived their married life and raised their children in Berwyn, IL, Framingham, MA, Downers Grove, IL, and Lake Geneva, WI.

In addition to her love of teaching, reading and her Irish heritage, Ummie was a long-time friend of the Lake Geneva Library, and an avid bridge player. As well, her girlfriends were precious to her, often joining her in shenanigans and social events, cards and cuisine.

Ursula was predeceased by her husband, Bill; her parents; and her sister, Catherine Popenhagen. She is survived by her children: Joe (Joan) Motsinger of Boulder, CO, and Ann (Tom) Tenney of Lake Geneva, WI. She has five grandchildren who when sharing with Ummie they loved her, she would only reply with “I love you more”. They are: Madeline Motsinger, Mackenzie Motsinger, Matt Motsinger, Shannon (Sam) Casson, Logan Tenney.

A Mass of Resurrection will take place this summer.