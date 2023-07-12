July 2, 1961—June 28, 2023

ELKHORN—Todd Emerson was born July 2, 1961 in Champaign, IL to Clarence and Marilyn (Rinnus) Emerson. He passed away on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at Watertown Regional Medical Center.

As a child Todd and his family moved around a lot due to his Dad’s job of opening new restaurants. They lived in several areas of Illinois, Florida, Iowa and ended up settling in Wisconsin, where he graduated from Badger High School in 1980.

Todd worked for many years at Trostels in Whitewater and then as an Automotive Mechanic, which was his real love. Todd loved classic cars and especially loved to work on them.

Todd loved his family and the Lord Jesus Christ. He had a huge heart and enjoyed helping anyone in need. He had a great sense of humor, even when sick, he was always able to find some kind of humor in any situation. He will be very missed by his family and friends.

Todd is survived by his brothers: Mike Emerson and Brian (Sue) Emerson; sisters: Robin Emerson, Heidi Seaver, and Nicole Emerson; niece, Erin Emerson; and nephews: Erik (Bobbi) Emerson and Joseph Coerper.

Interment and services were private.

In lieu of flowers memorial may be given to American Diabetes Association, PO Box 7023,

Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 or visit www.Diabetes.org.

For more information call Toynton Funeral Home at 262-275-2171.