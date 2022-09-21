Thomas Patrick Hibbard

Nov. 3, 1946 - Aug. 28, 2022

Thomas Patrick Hibbard, 75, passed away Aug. 28, 2022 at The Zilber Family Hospice Center, Wauwatosa, WI. after a long journey with prostate cancer.

His survivors include his wife, Gail; two sons: Thomas and Christopher; and five grandchildren.

He worked at the GM Plant in Janesville, WI for 37 years and then part time at Ferrell Gas in Walworth, WI.

Donations in his memory can be made to Mayo Clinic or Hope Lodge in Rochester, MN or Zilber Family Hospice. A small family service is planned.