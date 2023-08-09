June 2, 1934—May 7, 2023

LAKE GENEVA—The man. The myth. The legend. Dad was adored by his grandma Julia, and as she often said, he could do no wrong. He worshipped his father and mother and spoke of them often.

The ultimate optimist, dad believed that everything would turn out well and it usually did . . . he had the luck of the Irish. One could always recognize him by his booming laugh in which he earned the nickname Happy Hanna.

Dad was going to live to be 120, just ask anyone who knew him. He loved cars, receiving his first one at the age of nine from his dad. He also loved Hershey’s kisses, jewelry, tasty food (especially Gail’s Lasagna), shoes and clothes . . . he was THE sharp dressed man.

Dad was a talented artist, whether it was working with clay, wood, paint, or colored pencil drawings. He was also a talented singer, growing up in the Catholic Church as an altar boy and singing in the choir.

Dad loved animals and as a child, he always brought home interesting pets, including an alligator which he kept in the bathtub. He once brought home a Shetland pony, named Linda, causing furious city officials to nix the idea. His many animals included Ricky the Racoon, dogs: Pippin, Rugsie, Winston, Fonzie, Thunder, and his Persian cats.

He was a master craftsman at selling and he loved doing it. When his younger brother Michael was born, he sold tickets to the kids in the neighborhood to see his new baby brother.

Dad loved music and was exceptional at cutting a rug on the dance floor. In between his many adventures (flying planes, driving fast), he managed to own and run several businesses. But his passion was family and tradition.

He wanted the great American dream, and he lived it. He spoke often of wanting all his kids to live under one roof like the Osmond Family. His eldest son and grandsons continue the legacy of nine generations of Thomas Hanna, and his love of cars. He was “Cadillac Man”.

Our favorite memories are of growing up in “The Bay”, riding snowmobiles, water skiing, snow skiing, rides on the motorcycle/ATV, going on cross-county road trips in the motorhome, or just hanging out with each other. The best times together as a family were Sunday night dinners, watching movies, or playing board games.

Dad loved the ladies and charmed them with his infectious laugh, funny stories, and smile . . . ol’ blue eyes. He married two beautiful women, Marilyn at 19 and had his first five children—Tommy, Dawn, Lisa, Mari, and Sean and later Gail, who became the bedrock of the family, raising us as her own, along with our siblings Kelly, Quinn, Brice, and Thorin.

We learned from his enthusiastic opinions and watched as he took joy in seeing his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The best version of him that came to life was when he was around little kids. He loved their laughter, optimism, and dreams. Dad was the biggest dreamer of them all. We had one hell of a journey together, but we finished strong. As dad would say, “Naturally”.

Thomas is survived by his three siblings: Michael (Linda), Kathleen (Richard), Dennis (Jane); eleven nieces and nephews; his nine children: Thomas, Dawn, Lisa (Jeff), Mari (Michael), Sean, Kelly (Steve), Quinn (Scott), Brice, and Thorin (Lance); his eighteen grandchildren: Thomas (Sarah), Dalton and Ryanne, Anthony, Jeffrey and Cassandra (Chance), Christina and Stephanie, Paige, Pierce, and Nicolas, Ryan, Delaney and Brayden, Dax and Fox, and Kanoa and Myla; and nine great-grandchildren: Aubrie, Ava and Alyvia, Kenzley and Addison, and Kalani, Khloe, Kelsi and Karli.