Thomas Charles Yakes

Aug. 20, 1946—June 5, 2023

DELAVAN—Thomas Charles Yakes, 76, of the Town of Delavan passed away peacefully at home on June 5, 2023 with family by his side. He was born on August 20, 1946 in Elkhorn WI. Tom was a graduate of Williams Bay High School Class of 1966.

He served in the United States Army from 1966 to 1968 and while stationed at Fort Lewis in Washington State he met his wife Dixie Lee Norman and they enjoyed 54 years of marriage.

Together they farmed for many years and Tom retired as a businessman/owner of Compost Management. He enjoyed gardening, golfing, hunting, fishing and the daily morning coffee clutch with lifelong friends and classmates.

He was a member of the Williams Bay Lions Club for many years and served on the Town of Delavan fire department and rescue squad.

Tom was proceeded in death by his parents, Ray and June Yakes, father and mother-in-law, Harry and Dorothy Norman, brother, Norman Yakes and his wife, Marilyn, nephews: Ronald Yakes, Justin Yakes and Greg Thibadeau. He is survived by his wife, Dixie; brothers: Richard Yakes and wife, Roxanne, Douglas Yakes and wife, Amy; nieces and nephews: Richard Yakes, Jr. and wife, Jennifer, Bobbi and Al Griffin, Brian and Marie Yakes, Kurt and Malinda Powell, Sara and Neil Kasper, Travis and Tilly Yakes, Gavin and Brittany Thibadeau, Melissa and Chris Duffy, Jenny Yakes, Cheri and Jeff Kennedy, Bill Rock,Bob and Dawn Sundberg, Dixie and Will Hardesty, Rick Triggs, Jackie and Joey Chandler, Joe Bergen; and cousin, Candy and Mike Hamley; as well as many great-nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give a special thank you to all of the compassionate people from Aurora Hospice.

As Tom had a great fondness for dogs, all memorial donations will be given to the Lakeland Humane Society.

Serivces for Tom will be held Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. in the main chapel of Derrick Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on June 20, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. till the time of services.

