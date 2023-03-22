Dec. 14, 1940—March 15, 2023

Thomas Alfred Johnson passed away Wednesday, March 15, 2023, after a brief illness. Tom was born on December 14, 1940. He grew up in Williams Bay, WI where he developed his love for the land and biology.

Tom was a 1959 graduate of Williams Bay High School and a December 1963 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater with a B.S. in Broad Field Science and Education.

In the Fall of 1964, he taught his first classes at Badger High School in Lake Geneva, WI. Tom taught at Badger for 32 years where one of his greatest achievements was creating the course “Environmental Awareness” together with Kevin Waldeck where the aim was to teach students to “live off the land” and highlighted pioneer skills, American history and keeping the occupations and crafts of yesteryear alive as well as having a distinct focus on appreciation for the gifts that the Earth bestows on us.

Tom retired in 1996, and in 2001 he and his wife Kris moved to their “one room schoolhouse” in the Driftless Area of Wisconsin near Wildcat Mountain State Park where they spent many years enjoying nature and helping Amish neighbors.

Among Tom’s adventures were trips to Colombia, Costa Rica, New Zealand, Australia, Fiji, Tanzania, South Africa, Mexico, Norway and Ecuador and the Galapagos Islands as well as countless trips to Canada for fishing and Nebraska, Wyoming, South Dakota, and Montana for hunting.

Tom is survived by his wife of 57 years, Kristine Elaine (Lund) Johnson; his daughters: Randi Johnson Hanson (Calvin Taylor) and Marta Hedlund (Richard Hedlund); granddaughter, Torin Dannika Hanson; step grandchildren: Kimberly Donahue and Derek Hedlund; and step great-grandchildren: Dylan and Rylyn Donahue and Tyler and Jackson Hedlund; younger brother, George Johnson (Trixie Elting); brother-in-law, Dennis Muller (Nancy Hollister); niece, Lisa Lund Brown (Buddy Brown); nephews: Malcolm Muller (Sarah Thompson) and Elliott Muller; great-nieces: Emma Brown and Ivy Johnson Muller; and many cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Bea Johnson, his younger sister, Elizabeth Johnson Muller, brother-in-law, Edward Lund, Jr., sister-in-law, Judy Lund and nephew, Edward Lund III.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Aldo Leopold Foundation or the Wisconsin Retired Teacher Foundation in his name.

In true TJ, or Swede style, a celebration for all of his family, friends and neighbors was held Saturday, March 18, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. and at 1:00 p.m. there was an opportunity for family, neighbors and friends to share their favorite stories with the group. Everything was held at the Torkelson Funeral Home, 720 Wisconsin St., Cashton, WI.

A memorial service in Williams Bay, WI, is being planned and will be announced as soon as details become available.

Torkelson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.