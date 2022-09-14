Teresa M. Blaski

July 5, 1930 - Sept. 7, 2022

LAKE GENEVA - Teresa M. Blaski (Thilges), age 92, departed this world peacefully on September 7, 2022, to be with her husband of many years, John Blaski and loved ones that passed before her.

She is survived by her children: Heidi (Miguel), Melvin, Paul (Kristie), Holli (Bill), Robert, and John (Lisa).

She had an amazing love for animals, her dog Sweetie and all her pets she loved and cared for along the way.

She loved to sing, playing bingo, cards with friends and family, and enjoyed spending time and reading to her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Besides her children, she is survived by her sister Tillie; her brother John; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

In accordance with her wishes, immediate family will celebrate her life, love, and spread her ashes at one of her beloved locations near her home. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the Lakeland Animal Shelter in Elkhorn, WI.