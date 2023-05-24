Nov. 28, 1930—May 17, 2023

LAKE GENEVA—Susanne “Susie” L. (Dickerman) Johnson, 92, of Lake Geneva passed away peacefully on May 17, 2023.

Susie was born in Fort Atkinson, WI, on November 28, 1930, to Herbert and Grace Dickerman. During her childhood, Susie actively participated in the “Rainbow Girls” Organization, demonstrating her enthusiasm for learning and education. Her exceptional academic prowess made her an exemplary student.

She graduated from Ft. Atkinson High School in 1948, and in 1952 graduated as a Registered Nurse from Columbia School of Nursing in Milwaukee. Susie loved caring for others and seeing to their well-being as an RN. She completed her nursing internship in Denver, CO after she graduated.

Shortly after moving to Denver, she married James A. Johnson of Lake Geneva, WI. Susie and James raised four children while she worked part-time as a nurse for several years. Susie and Jim were married for 64 years until his passing in 2017.

Susie had many hobbies and interests. She loved gardening, sewing, cooking, entertaining, and traveling, but most importantly, she loved her family unconditionally and they always came first above anything else in life. She was a past-President of the Fontana Garden Club and proudly served on the Fontana Park Board for several years, having been a driving force behind the current playground in Fontana.

Her invaluable contributions to the establishment of the Lake Geneva United Methodist Church Clothes Closet and her dedicated service on the Methodist Church Board of Trustees for numerous years made her an integral part of the community. She lived every day to the fullest and encouraged her loved ones and friends to do the same. Just like her mother Grace, she possessed a great sense of humor and will always be cherished for her contagious laughter.

Susie is survived by her four children: Cynthia (Donald) Houk, Norfolk, VA, Linda (Barney) Crook, British Virgin Islands, Steven (Karen) Johnson, Fontana and Timothy (Jennifer) Johnson, Lake Geneva; she was a proud grandmother to five granddaughters; and five grandsons; and was great-grandmother “GG” to 12 great-grandchildren. Susie was proceeded in death by her husband of 64 years, James A. Johnson, her parents, Herbert and Grace Dickerman, her brother, Donald Dickerman, and several cousins and in-laws.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 27, 2023 at the Lake Geneva United Methodist Church, 912 Geneva Street, Lake Geneva, WI. The family would like to extend their thanks for all the lovely notes and remembrances they have received. In lieu of flowers donations to the United Methodist Church of Lake Geneva would be appreciated.