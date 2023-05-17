Aug. 4, 1947—May 10, 2023

GREENVILLE, SC—On Wednesday, May 10, 2023, Susan “Sue” “Gigi” (Scherb) Goeckel, devoted wife and loving stepmother to two children, passed away at age 75, in Greenville, SC.

Susan was born on August 4, 1947, in Chicago, IL, to Louis and Margaret Scherb and spent cherished childhood summers at Lake Geneva, WI.

Upon graduating from St. Gregory’s High School, she launched a distinguished career spanning more than 30 years serving executive leadership for organizations such as Cotter and Co. and later, after moving to Atlanta, Servitex and National Distributing Company.

Upon retiring in 2005, she officially took up “Lake Life”, moving to Lake Keowee in Seneca, SC, where she quickly made a strong network of loyal friends, many of whom were fellow “Red Hatters”.

She recently celebrated her 29th Wedding Anniversary with her beloved husband, David. In their many happy years together, they enjoyed seeing the world, peaceful times at the lake, and raising their two daughters, Christina and Danielle.

Susan had a passion for baking, traveling, beading, and coloring. Her wise counsel and gentle hugs were sought by many who were lucky enough to call her their friend.

She loved to bird watch, eagerly awaiting the opportunity to put out hummingbird feeders every spring. She had a big heart for all her many dogs over the years, faithfully doting on each. She was an avid fan of mysteries, whether unfolding on paper or television, and dearly loved easy listening music over a homemade dinner shared with friends and family.

She was known for her generous spirit, her unfailing optimism, and her kind and compassionate heart.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Louis and “Maggie”, and niece Susanna. She is survived by her husband, David; two stepdaughters: Christina and Danielle; granddaughter, Lily; brother, Skip; nephews: Jonathan and Nicholas; niece, Melissa; life-long BFF, Kathy; sister-in-law, Christine; sons-in-law: Terrick and Erik; cousins; and her furry child, Skipper.

Susan was a shining example of what it means to do and be love. Truly a great lady, her impact will be forever felt by her family and friends. She will be greatly missed.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at the Eternal Shepherd Lutheran Church, 220 Carson Road, Seneca, SC 29678.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests you consider donating to causes that Susan was passionate about, such as the Humane Society and Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) Research.