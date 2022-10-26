Jan. 7, 1950—Sept. 16, 2022

GENOA CITY—Stephen E. Kavich, age 72, of Genoa City, WI died September 16, 2022. He was born in Chicago, IL on January 7, 1950. The son of the late Chester and Stephanie (Pliszka) Kavich, Sr.

On June 27, 1975, in Waukegan, IL he was united in marriage to Linda Kruckenberg. Stephen served in the United States National Guard. He worked for 30 plus years as a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service.

During his life he spent his free time vegetable gardening. He was a member of the National Association of Letter Carriers. His greatest happiness came from spending time with his children and grandchildren and making them laugh. His one-liners never disappointed so it was fitting when he jokingly quipped to them it was “time to abandon ship”. His sense of humor will always be the family’s greatest memory.

Survived by his wife Linda; father to: Kristin (Kevin) Seay, Katie (Michael) Holmes, Jessica (Matthew) Weber; grandfather to: Stephen, Rachel, Claire, Caitlyn, Troy, Madison, Lane, and Savanna. Preceded in death by his brothers Chester Kavich, Jr. and Walter Kavich.

The family would like to thank the staff of Mercy Walworth for their wonderful care during his palliative health care. A special Thank You also to the staff at Delavan Health Services.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Trinity Church, W775 Geranium Rd. in Pell Lake, WI. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until the time of services at the church. Please join the family for a luncheon following the service.

Memorials may be made to Sons of the American Legion Squadron 24, Lake Geneva in his honor. Online condolences Haaselockwoodfhs.com.

The Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory of Genoa City, WI is assisting the family.