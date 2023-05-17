May 12, 1945—May 5, 2023

HAYWARD—Stephen Cain, age 77, of Hayward, WI passed away on Friday, May 5, 2023, at his home.

Stephen was born May 12, 1945, in Jacksonville, FL the son of George and Constance (Hogan) Seigler.

He was raised in Illinois and attended a military school. He then attended the Air Force Military Acadamy where he was an all-American swimmer in the breaststroke.

Steve joined the U.S. Air Force on June 7, 1967, and while serving his country he earned the National Defense Service Medal, Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Air and Space Longevity Service Award and the Air Force Medal. He was honorably discharged on July 26, 1971, from Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, CA.

Steve then went to work for the U.S. Secret Service as a Forensic Scientist. After his time with the Secret Service, Steve began a private practice as a Forensic Scientist in Lake Geneva, WI which he would operate for 15 years. On July 4, 1998, Steve was joined in marriage to Candi Humphrey in Lake Geneva. Steve and Candi retired and moved to Hayward, WI.

Steve is survived by his wife, Candi; two children: Kelly (Jahwane) Mahabier of Stone Lake, WI, Kevin (Beckie) Humphrey of Lake Geneva, WI; eight grandchildren: Cory, Courtney, Alexander, Sage, Gwen, Ava, Kenrick and Kelton; three sisters-in-law: Crystal (Dr. Glenn) Wergin of Lake Geneva, Julie (Joe) Gendrich of Hayward, WI, Jill (Rick) Liner of Sugar Creek, WI; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service celebrating Steve’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 22, 2023, at Hayward Funeral Home with Pastor Tim Young officiating. A time of gathering with the family will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Military honors will be accorded by the State of Wisconsin Military Funeral Honors Program. Interment will be at the Northern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Beaver Brook Township, WI.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Vietnam Veterans of America, 8719 Colesville Road, Suite 100, Silver Springs, MD 20910.

Online condolences may be left for Steve’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.