May 12, 1930—Jan. 24, 2023

ELKHORN—Sophie A. Las, age 92, formerly of Genoa City, WI, died January 24, 2023 at Holton Manor in Elkhorn, WI. She was born in Chicago, IL on May 12, 1930, the daughter of the late Joseph and Anna(Cieciel) Solkowski. On November 24, 1949 she was united in marriage to Anthony Las who preceded her in death on January 8, 2004.

Sophie was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church in Twin Lakes, WI where she was incredibly involved and devoted member.

She was known for her warm hugs and caring personality. She also enjoyed cooking, baking and doing crocheting. She collected Lady Bug collectibles and had many religious artifacts.

Survived by her four children: Thomas Las, Chris (Diane) Las, Kathy Fisher and Daniel (Jayne Roth) Las; loving Busia to seven grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren; sister to, Mary Solkowski. She was preceded in death by four brothers and three sisters.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 12:00 PM at St. John’s Catholic Church, 701 N. Lake Ave., Twin Lakes, WI. Inurnment will follow in parish cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until time of services at the church.

Online condolences Haaselockwoodfhs.com.