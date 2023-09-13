LAKE GENEVA—Sonja K. Marciniw, age 69, passed away on September 5, 2023. She was born on February 2, 1954 in Jasper, Alabama, the daughter of the late James and Mary (Trimm) Jones. She was united in marriage to her husband, Bohdan Marciniw on May 23, 1981. During Sonja’s life, she enjoyed working as a fitness instructor. She enjoyed doing yoga and helping others achieve their fitness goals. During her free time, she enjoyed going motorcycle trips, doing wordles and dotting. She also enjoyed going to St. Michaels Ukrainian Catholic Church with her husband, Bohdan. She is loved and missed dearly.