April 14, 2010—May 10, 2023

LAKE GENEVA—Smokey the dog passed away in his home on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at the ripe old age of 13 or so, surrounded by his loved ones and nose-deep in a jar of Jif.

He was a Chow mix, probably, and a little rough around the edges, with a crooked ear and a nose for trouble.

He was not, at least not by choice, an inside dog. His nature wouldn’t allow it. He was most at home outside the house, where he could patrol his yard (and it was his yard), wishing the coyotes would come a little closer and the groundhogs would pop up from their burrows. Nobody put a hole in his yard and got away with it. Unless, of course, that hole was made by his own two paws.

While even the most tempting of treats might fail to coax him in, the sound of thunder reduced him to a panting puddle of fur that couldn’t scurry inside fast enough. One rumble and he’d be holed up in the bathroom, or begging to get into your bed, the facade of his hard-worn exterior dropping to reveal the affectionate dope his family knew him to be.

That affection didn’t extend to kibble, however, which he ate with the same contempt a child eats broccoli. His refined palette defied his feral disposition, and he mostly preferred portions of ground beef, fried eggs, cream, broth, bees (bees!), TV remotes, the contractor’s lunch, packages you forgot to bring in off the porch, and all the staples of premium canine nutrition.

Smokey wasn’t just a good dog. He was dog’s dog. What every dog should be. Loyal and loving. Stubborn and sweet. Wild at heart. Frustrating at times. Infuriating on occasion. But even when you’d find yourself fuming over something he’d done, shaking your head, growling under your breath, “That dog” . . . Even then, you couldn’t help but smile, if only just a little. Because Smokey was a dog doing what a dog does best. And who can blame a rose for its thorns?

To picture Smokey at peace is to picture him in his yard, lying in the grass, eyes shut and nose aloft, catching a scent on the breeze, basking in the joys of life that only a dog can make a person appreciate. For all we give them, they give more back.

Ruff in peace, Smokes, and may the groundhogs sleep a little easier tonight.