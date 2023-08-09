LAKE GENEVA—Shirley Wuerth (nee Hollander) passed on July 20, 2023, age 96, in Lake Geneva, WI.

Preceded in death by husband Bob, one child, and four siblings. Survived by her children; grandchildren; and a sister.

Born in Omaha, lived in small MN towns as her father clerked for CMO Railroad. In high school, she served on student council and worked for an insurance agency.

After high school, she moved to Denver and then San Francisco. Met Bob at Cluett Peabody, he a salesman, she a secretary. Active members of St. Robert’s Catholic Church, he ran church bazaar and she modeled in fashion show.

In 1971, Robert transferred to Cluett’s Chicago office. Shirley became an Administrative Assistant at Midwest Outpost and then at Mt. Prospect State Bank, retiring in 1998.

Active volunteers for St. Mary Parish including homeless PADS Program, an avid reader and walker. Enjoyed puzzles and card games. Talented seamstress of her children’s clothing. Co-lead Girl Scout and Campfire Girls troops.

She taught her grandchildren how to climb trees and skip stones. Favorite aunt to nieces and nephews.

Dearly loved Bob and after his death in 2013, moved to Lake Geneva to live with her daughter. Made wonderful new friends. Active at YMCA until COVID epidemic. Acute medical crises occurred and health gradually deteriorated. She will be missed tremendously.

Visitation on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, 10:00 a.m. until Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Parish, 10 N. Buffalo Grove Rd., Buffalo Grove. Interment on church grounds, St. Mary Cemetery, after Mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Vincent De Paul. Funeral information, 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.