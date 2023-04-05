May 11, 1936—March 28, 2023

DELAVAN—Shirley A. Fry-Sopha, 86, of Delavan WI, passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. She was born on May 11, 1936 in Viola, WI, the daughter of Floyd and Peggy (Hadley) Perkins.

She was the owner of the Keg Room in Williams Bay, WI for over 30 years.

She was an avid gardener and loved canning all her produce. She also loved to travel, taking many mission trips for her church. She also loved to read. She was a member of Calvary Community Church, Williams Bay, WI.

Shirley is survived by her three children: Jeffrey (Debi), Ronald (Teresa) and Sandra (Dillo); eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren; brothers: Bruce and Fritz Perkins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Sopha and siblings: Junior, Doris Young, Jerry, Peggy Lawrence, Robert and Max.

Funeral services will be held at Calvary Community Church, Williams Bay, WI on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with a luncheon to follow. She will be laid to rest at Roselawn Memory Gardens at a later date. Toynton Walworth Funeral Home is assisting the family.